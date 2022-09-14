Hutt City mayoral hopefuls look at the big issues

There are three candidates chasing the Hutt City mayoralty.

Incumbent mayor Campbell Barry, former council chief executive Tony Stallinger and Falgoon Patel are battling out to become the next person to lead the Hutt City Council. Stuff asked them about the issues facing the district and their plans to solve them.

What is the most pressing issue that needs to be addressed in the first 90 days of the new term?

Campbell Barry: Resilience. This winter has been a stark reminder of our changing climate. I will progress options to improve resilience for communities that are at risk.

Supplied Campbell Barry wants to invest more in infrastructure.

Tony Stallinger: Rebuilding trust with the community, through genuine consultation. Council has pushed ahead with big decisions without taking the community with them.

Falgoon Patel: Safety of the people of the city, addressing the bullying in the CBD. Develop intelligence via infrared scans on the state of our pipes.

What is the key transport or infrastructure issue facing the city, and how do you plan to resolve it?

Campbell Barry: We must continue to invest in upgrading our ageing water, roading and footpath infrastructure, complete Melling, and progress the Cross Valley Connection programme with urgency.

Supplied Former Hutt City Council chief executive Tony Stallinger wants to see progress on the Cross Valley Link.

Tony Stallinger: Progress on valley connections to SH2 has been painfully slow. Accelerate the RiverLink project and reverse the council’s decision deferring Cross-Valley link road funding.

Falgoon Patel: #fixthepotholes. Work with only local companies to start fixing the potholes properly around our beautiful city.

What is your solution for addressing the greater Wellington region's housing crisis?

Campbell Barry: We need targeted and well-supported (with infrastructure) housing intensification. I do not support the Government’s blanket approach and removal of all off-street car-parking requirements.

Tony Stallinger: Fight Government’s directive to impose high rise housing in our neighbourhoods without parking. Fix the consent log jam which is slowing down house building.

supplied/Stuff Falgoon Patel wants to fix potholes.

Falgoon Patel: Set up two storey townhouse developments (with off-street parking) in areas that feed into transmission gully, for an easy commute into town.

Which council policy do you believe should be either extended or scrapped?

Campbell Barry: I’ll extend our development fee contributions policy to ensure that developers continue to pay their fair share towards growth infrastructure.

Tony Stallinger: Replace council’s 2020 Financial Strategy which enabled a $120 million spending blowout on mayoral offices, legal, HR, public relations and all other admin costs.

Falgoon Patel: Waste management contract, why send our money overseas when we have perfectly capable companies locally.