Job opportunities, business connections and a steady hand proffered by Waipā mayoral candidates

Mayoral candidate Chris Woodhams said he’s worried his kids will want won’t stay in Cambridge because they can’t do the job they want locally.

A lack of career opportunities unless “you want to work in cafés, hairdressers, mechanics or burger joints” risks making people want to leave Waipā district, a mayoral hopeful says.

Chris Woodhams is one of four mayoral candidates for Waipā in the upcoming local council elections and his campaign is all about bringing employment opportunities to the district.

But the first-time council candidate didn’t detail a plan of action at a Meet the Next Waipā Mayor event in the Cambridge Town Hall on Monday.

The contenders for mayor, the Cambridge, Maungatautari and Māori Wards, and the Cambridge Community Board were put under a spotlight at the event, hosted by the Cambridge Town Hall Community Trust and Cambridge Business Chamber.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A minute of silence was held for Queen Elizabeth II at the Meet the Next Waipā Mayor event on Tuesday evening.

Each candidate had two minutes to introduce themselves and present their election agenda to the house full of Cambridge businesses and ratepayers, followed by a round of questions from the potential voters.

The theme remained business-centric and inflation came up several times.

Woodhams, a business owner, who was standing to push for businesses in Waipā.

He believed the council was unnecessarily bureaucratic and wants to streamline the process to provide more support to the business folk in the district.

Born in Cambridge, Woodhams had now brought his children – who were living in Europe – back because of what a great town it was and could be, he said.

However, he feared the lack of career opportunities might not keep them here and said the community needed to create an environment that offers employees a future here.

“There is nothing in the town unless you want to work at cafés, hairdressers, mechanic or burger joints. A couple of my kids may be interested in computers, and we lost our one tech employer in town.

“We need to assure them we have something they want to do without going to Auckland or Wellington or overseas.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mayoral candidate Susan O’Regan says she is a part of the district just as much it is a part of her.

District councillor and businesswoman Susan O’Regan took pride in introducing herself as a mother, lawyer and an award-winning farmer.

Born and bred in the Waipā district, O’Regan said she chose to raise her family there and is a part of the district just as much it is a part of her.

“As a businessperson, I understand and empathise with the challenges we are facing right now – staffing shortages, inflation, supply chain issues, increasing interest rates, etc.

“I will promise to listen. I will grow and nurture strong relations between the business sector and council.”

O’Regan is currently the chairperson of the Strategic Planning and Policy Committee and in her second term on the Waipā District Council.

Christel Yardley/Stuff With three terms as mayor under his belt, Jim Mylchreest says he’s the experienced leader Waipā needs in what will prove a crucial period.

Speaking after her was the third-term mayor Jim Mylchreest, who said it was a privilege to put his name forward for the fourth time.

Mylchreest said the district was seeing huge opportunities with the growth. However, gratitude of Covid-19, there were some serious issues to resolve within the district.

Inflation had a severe impact on the long term plan, he said.

“My belief is that you need someone with experience and knowledge of the local government sector for the next three years, which are going to be very crucial.”

The fourth mayoral candidate, Bernard Westerbaan, was unwell and unable to attend.