Christchurch urgent care clinic reduces hours amid understaffing pressure

Emergency departments across the country have had the busiest two months ever. (First published March 24, 2021)

Large numbers of people are presenting with non-urgent conditions at Canterbury’s urgent care facilities and Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department (ED).

The issue is largely caused by a lack of GPs and people not being able to secure routine appointments, a GP says.

Moorhouse Medical reduced hours for its urgent care facility again this week due to staff shortages and would close at 4pm during the week and 2pm at the weekend for the rest of September.

It usually operated 8am to 8pm every day but also had to close early in June due to staffing issues.

Moorhouse Medical clinical director Neil Beumelburg said the main issue was staff shortages. It was short about three or four doctors and needed six more nurses to be fully staffed.

“It’s the first time we’ve had to [close early] ... but we are working hard to address the staffing issues and want to be back to normal hours as soon as possible.”

The clinic had lost staff to other clinics, hospitals and some had gone overseas, he said.

People were turning up to urgent care clinics and EDs with non-urgent conditions because they were not able to see their GP in a timely manner, which was leading to more severe outcomes. Someone delayed in seeing a GP for a condition like a chest infection, for example, could end up getting pneumonia and having to be hospitalised, he said.

“GPs are working at capacity and aren’t able to see people on time... It’s an issue that’s causing great concern and I don’t think it is being addressed.”

123RF Moorhouse Medical has shortened its hours for the rest of September due to staff shortages – something it's never had to do before.

Covid had exacerbated staff shortages as international medical professionals who usually came to New Zealand for one or two years had not been coming, he said.

The Riccarton Clinic and the 24-Hour Surgery off Madras St were open as normal, although also reporting high volumes of waiting patients.

Riccarton Clinic GP Angus Chambers said the clinic was able to remain open “with a great deal of difficulty”.

Thirty-eight people showed up on Tuesday morning without appointments. This time two years ago, there would have been about 10 unplanned patients, he said.

Coupled with staff sickness, there was a GP shortage because the profession had been undervalued by the Government for years, he said. The clinic had lost seven nurses to better working conditions Australia in the past three months.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury said at one point on Monday, 94 people were at Christchurch Hospital ED and 562 were inpatients. Discharges were limited and happening slowly.

Normally, there would be about 45 people waiting in the ED, but it could go up to 80 on a busy day.

Chief medical officer Richard French said the high demand meant those seeking non-urgent care were having to wait.

“Many colds and fevers are viral and can be treated at home. Our Stay Well This Winter booklet has been delivered to all Canterbury households and there’s also a wide range of information on self-care available on our website and on Healthinfo Waitaha.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department had 94 people waiting to be seen at one point on Monday - usually it would be half that.

He urged people to see their pharmacist for advice on medication and minor health concerns, or call Healthline (0800 611 116).

“If it’s an emergency, please call 111. Please remember if you are really unwell, we want to see you. I apologise to those who are having to wait and understand that this can be particularly distressing when unwell.”

There was no single condition causing the issue, it was a range of illnesses affecting the community, French said.

“There is one really important action people in Canterbury can do to protect themselves and others: ensure all of their vaccinations are up-to-date including their second Covid-19 booster if eligible.”