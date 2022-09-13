Man seriously injured in cow attack near Nelson
A cow attack in Upper Moutere, near Nelson, left a man with serious injuries on Monday.
The man, in his 40s, was attacked by a cow in Supplejack Valley Rd about 11am, a spokesman for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter said.
The helicopter was called at 11.30am and medics attended to the man at the scene, before flying him to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition.
St John ambulance also attended, a spokesperson confirmed.
“One ambulance, one rapid response unit and one helicopter responded to the scene and treated then transported one patient in a serious condition to Nelson Hospital by road and air ambulance.”