Man seriously injured in cow attack near Nelson

A man was flown to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition after being attacked by a cow. (File photo)

A cow attack in Upper Moutere, near Nelson, left a man with serious injuries on Monday.

The man, in his 40s, was attacked by a cow in Supplejack Valley Rd about 11am, a spokesman for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter said.

The helicopter was called at 11.30am and medics attended to the man at the scene, before flying him to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition.

St John ambulance also attended, a spokesperson confirmed.

“One ambulance, one rapid response unit and one helicopter responded to the scene and treated then transported one patient in a serious condition to Nelson Hospital by road and air ambulance.”