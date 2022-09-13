Rare New Zealand flag presented to soldiers off to Boer War up for sale

Auctioneer Anthony Gallagher said the Wellington Citizens Flag is likely to attract the interest of New Zealand museums.

A rare New Zealand flag, with a unique Wellington story, is for sale with an estimated price of $60,000.

The Wellington Citizens Flag dates back to 1899 and historian Mike Dwight believes it is one of our most important flags.

“The Wellington Citizens Flag embodies immense cultural value and tells a fascinating story.”

It was presented to the first group of New Zealand troops heading to the Boer War on October 21, 1899.

Wellingtonians gifted the soldiers the New Zealand ensign to take with them to war.

Based on the New Zealand naval ensign, it was completed and ready for handover only hours before the SS Waiwera was due to sail for the Transvaal.

British military officers, however, refused to let the troops take the flag, arguing New Zealanders must fight under the Union Jack.

Dwight said it was the first stirrings of New Zealand nationalism and the story of the flag deserves to be better known.

Supplied/Stuff Mike Dwight was delighted to find the Wellington Citizens Flag in a Wellington church.

The flag was backed by Louisa Jane Seddon​, the wife of Prime Minister Richard Seddon.

It was described by The Evening Post as "the New Zealand Ensign-made of blue silk, four and a half foot long and three foot wide, with the Southern Cross stars worked in white silk.”

The departing troops attracted huge crowds in Wellington and Dwight said it must have been a colourful sight watching Louisa Seddon trying to get the flag onboard.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The Wellington Citizens Flag was found in a church in Karori.

Attached to the flag’s polished honeysuckle staff is a silver plaque which bears the inscription: "Presented by the Citizens of Wellington to the New Zealand Contingent on their leaving for the Transvaal, October 1899."

Not everyone, however, was happy. “The British military officers vehemently opposed the citizens’ flag and blocked several attempts to hand it over...Even the feisty Mrs Seddon, wife of the Prime Minister, tried to have the newly made flag unfurled on the deck of the departing ship,” Dwight said.

Stuff The New Zealand Flag is very similar to the Wellington Citizens Flag of 1899.

Dwight describes the fuss caused by the flag as a “watershed” in New Zealand history and three years later, a very similar flag became our national flag.

King Edward VII approved the necessary paperwork in March 1902 and the Governor's proclamation was published in the New Zealand Gazette on June 12, 1902.

In 1936, the flag was gifted to the St Mary's Church in Karori by surviving veterans.

Dwight unearthed the flag as part of his ongoing research into the Boer War.

Although he understands why the church is selling the flag, which luckily had survived a recent fire, he hopes an institution like Te Papa buys it.

Auctioneer Anthony Gallagher​ said the likely buyer will be an institution or a wealthy collector of flags.

Ministry for Culture and Heritage deputy chief executive delivery Glenis Philip-Barbara said the flag is of “historic significance” and is covered by the Protected Objects Act 1975. To take it overseas, a purchaser would first have to apply to the Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

Philip-Barbara confirmed that the auction house has been contacted to confirm bidders are aware of its protected status.

Spokesperson Kate Camp said Te Papa has a policy of not commenting on auctions.

- The Wellington Citizens Flag is being auctioned on Thursday, September 15, at Dunbar Sloane.