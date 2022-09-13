Dame Lisa Carrington's investiture a 'huge privilege' beneath late Queen's portrait

Lisa Carrington, New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian, received her damehood at Government House on Tuesday.

Five-time Olympic Games gold medallist Dame Lisa Carrington has led a list of investitures honoured at Government House in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The celebrated canoe racer said it felt special to be able to experience the full ceremony and to receive her badge and korowai with Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait still on the wall in front of her.

“It’s really nice to be able to celebrate her in an official way ... To be able to do that is a huge privilege.”

In the absence of Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, who is in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s funeral, the administrator of the government presented the New Zealand Order of Merit titles.

Carrington was made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to canoe racing in the same year she became New Zealand's most successful Olympian.

She was also recognised for her coaching and support of young paddlers at her home club in Ōhope as well as her work with Canoe Racing New Zealand to grow the sport.

Meanwhile, in 2021, she was also named the most influential Māori Sports Personality of the past 30 years, as well as the Halberg Sportswoman of the Decade.

Juan Zarama Perini In the governor-general’s absence, the administrator of the government presented the New Zealand Order of Merit titles.

Carrington said it was “not something I ever thought would happen”.

The investiture ceremony was an important time to look back on her achievements, she said.

“It’s not something I reflect on every day, but it’s really nice to have moments like this to be able to do that.”

After a month off from training, following her third gold medal win at the canoe sprint world championships, Carrington said she was back to it.

Despite not having “the longest career” as an athlete, she hoped to continue making an impact and “do something for New Zealand, New Zealanders, our young wāhine, children”, the way others on the list of investitures had done.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Film director and producer Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāi Te Rangi) has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāi Te Rangi), who was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, said she felt grateful to be recognised for her contributions. “But it’s not just me,” she said. “There’s so many other people who help me do what I do, and I am very grateful for that.

“I’m so honoured and thrilled because I have my whānau here with me – I’m wearing my tipuna’s beautiful taonga.”

The film-maker and producer was recognised for her services to the screen industry and to Māori.

She was the first indigenous wāhine producer to be nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award with Taika Waititi’s film Jojo Rabit and was the producer behind te reo Māori versions of Disney’s Moana, Lion King and Frozen.

Waititi was also among those recognised in this week’s investiture ceremonies.

Winstanley said her work was “for our babies of tomorrow, to see their own language in public spaces, in the cinema, and be proud to walk into those spaces”.

“Normalising te reo Māori should be something we all embrace because it’s the language of the land,” she said.

To commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, two people will receive New Zealand’s highest honour at investitures this week.

Former governor-general Dame Silvia Cartwright will be appointed an additional member of the Order of New Zealand for her extensive contributions to the legal profession – work that includes being part of a United Nations investigation of alleged war crimes in Sri Lanka, investigating international law breaches by North Korea, and leading the Public Inquiry into the Earthquake Commission.

Sir Tipene O’Regan will be appointed an additional member of the Order of New Zealand for his work in academia, the public sector, and his influential contributions to Ngāi Tahu.

World champion Silver Ferns coach Ruth Aitken is among the wāhine toa receiving damehoods. Hugh Rennie will receive a knighthood for services to governance, the law, business and the community.

Former children’s commissioner Andrew Becroft and para-athlete Holly Robinson are also among those recognised.