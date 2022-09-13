Man left with serious injuries after alleged gang attack at McDonald's

Taranaki police want people with information about an assault allegedly involving Black Power members in Hāwera to come forward. (File photo)

Taranaki police are investigating a “brazen” gang-related attack at a McDonald’s fast food diner that left a man with serious injuries and in need of hospitalisation.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said the victim was eating a meal at the Hāwera McDonald’s, on South Rd, about 4pm on Monday when he was approached by eight or nine men wearing Black Power regalia.

An alleged assault then took place in full view of other patrons.

Matuku said while there were no obvious weapons used in the attack, this aspect was part of the ongoing investigation to track down those responsible.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff A man was left with serious injuries after being allegedly set upon by a group of Black Power members at McDonald’s Hāwera. (File photo)

He said the victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was being treated at Taranaki Base Hospital.

Matuku appealed to members of the public who may have seen the assault or any gang activity in the area on Monday afternoon.

The alleged attackers arrived at the restaurant in “two or three carloads” before making their way inside.

Matuku said it was “brazen” offending and one person had been arrested in relation to the attack. He was confident further arrests would be made in the case.

“No-one wants to see this kind of thing happening in Taranaki.”

Anyone with information about the assault can contact police on 105, or via the Crime Stoppers line on 0800 555 111.