Uber to compensate man $1500 after delivery no-show

More than a month ago Mike Morris ordered some crane parts that were supposed to take 20 minutes to get to him via Uber Connect delivery – but he still hasn’t seen them.

Instead, he watched on the app in real time as the driver picked up the package in Auckland, drove to an address in a neighbouring suburb and ticked off the delivery as completed.

He had been working on site in Penrose fixing a crane and decided to use the delivery service to quickly get two hydraulic switches to him as he had done in the past.

It was only going from Wiri to Penrose, but when he saw the driver head towards Manukau he knew something was amiss.

Initially Morris tried going to the flats where the app told him the package – valued at close to $1500 – was delivered, and he knocked on a few doors but to no avail.

Since then, he has been back and forth with Uber trying to find out what happened to the hydraulic switches (parts he says are so specific they would be of no use to anyone who didn’t have the exact make of crane he was repairing).

Eventually, he said Uber came back to him and told him the package was still with the driver who they “encouraged” to complete the delivery.

That hasn’t happened and the company has since banned the driver from all its services and encouraged Morris to go to the police.

Morris is following that advice, which he says is causing the matter to drag on.

AP The Uber driver never delivered the parcel of crane parts which Mike Morris ordered. (File photo)

In his opinion, Uber was to a degree responsible for the delivery as he had contracted the company to deliver a service, which was subcontracted to the driver to carry.

But he said it seemed “they’ve done all they can to get the part back from the driver”.

An Uber spokesperson said the company was sorry to learn of Morris’ experience and had been in contact with him to address the situation. It has offered to pay for the cost of the part as a gesture of goodwill.

Morris said he wanted to use the service again, but there needed to be an assurance that something like this wouldn’t happen again.

In their response, the Uber spokesperson also pointed out that a notification appears before any delivery which outlines the company’s policy.

“This includes ensuring packages are 20kg or less, $100 or less in value and securely sealed and ready for pickup,” they said.

It’s similar to the case of Christchurch businesswoman Flip Grater who, in May, saw her laptop go missing for over a week when she had it delivered via Uber.

She said she was told by police that it was a civil matter as it wasn’t theft, but rather a failure to deliver.