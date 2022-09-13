Coroner recommends not wearing gumboots on small boats after man drowns

Jamie Boniface drowned when the boat he was in capsized at Riverton in 2018.

A coroner has recommended gumboots not be worn on small recreational boats after a man drowned 100 metres from shore at Riverton in September 2018.

Jamie Stephen Boniface, 28, drowned in the Jacobs River Estuary between September 9 and 12, 2018.

Coroner Heather McKenzie’s report into the death says on September 9, 2018, Boniface and his friends James Anderson and Nathan Gorton went floundering and trout fishing in the estuary in a motorised dinghy.

The weather was fine, sunny, and the water was flat, but Anderson said there was a strong current going out.

READ MORE:

* Experienced jet boater died of hypothermia after capsizing

* Two men rescued from inflatable boat at Riverton

* Coroner recommends compulsory lifejackets be considered in report into Taranaki man's drowning



The three men were fully clothed and wearing gumboots, but they were not wearing the life jackets Anderson’s father had given to them before they left.

After pulling in and re-setting a net, Anderson told police that he accelerated away "a bit quickly but not full power" straight into the current.

The boat capsized after making a sudden 180° turn, and all three were thrown from the vessel.

They surfaced about the same time and almost within arm's reach of each other, the report says.

Anderson yelled at Boniface to “get his gear off” and he and Gorton removed some of their clothing.

Boniface started swimming for shore while Anderson and Gorton held onto the boat. Gorton swam out to assist Boniface when it was clear he was in difficulty, but the current was strong and Boniface went under, the report says.

A witness said they saw Boniface go under the water to take off his gumboots but did not come back up.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Jamie Boniface drowned 100m from shore at Riverton in September 2018. (File photo)

Gorton made it back to shore, and Anderson continued holding onto the boat and was assisted to shore.

Boniface remained missing and after a search and rescue effort his body was found by divers on September 12.

Boniface was fully clothed but had no gumboots on.

Coroner McKenzie said while Anderson stated he had consumed two beers while on the boat, there was no evidence he was affected by alcohol, and there was also no evidence that the behaviour of Boniface or Gorton had caused the boat to spin.

Boniface’s blood alcohol level was 116mg and there were indications of cannabis use in his system, however there was no evidence that these affected his ability to swim to shore.

Police noted that there was no evidence that the dingy was being driven in a concerning manner before the incident.

Coroner McKenzie found that wearing a life jacket would have increased Boniface's chances of survival and that his gumboots would have weighed him down.

She recommended that gumboots not be worn on boats less than six metres in length.

“In many circumstances, particularly where the water is over the person's head and water conditions might be challenging such as due to the current or swell, I consider it possible that it would be difficult to remove gumboots in the water. This might increase the likelihood of drowning, may complicate rescue, or could result in another adverse outcome,’’ she says in the report.