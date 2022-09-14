Founders 'flip-flop' sees final demolition decision kicked down the road

Hamilton City Council has voted in favour of pausing plans for demolishing the Founders Theatre.

One more act, at least, remains in the story of the Founders Theatre after councillors’ voted to press pause on demolition plans.

The decision to halt the demolition was made at a meeting of Hamilton City Council on Wednesday, after Councillors Dave Macpherson and Angela O’Leary tabled a motion requesting the site be included in an analysis of potential community facilities in central Hamilton.

Macpherson said the motion would “leave previous decisions on the table but not activated”.

“It’s not a motion to reverse the demolition decision. . . it does delay it for five, six months, it does not remove it from the books.”

He said it would be prudent to delay a final decision as a full and independent examination of the needs for community spaces in Hamilton could address community concerns around Founders, and he said it would give more time to examine offers of financial backing for it to remain.

“Give the new council the option for getting all the facts and making a decision one way or another,” he said.

O’Leary told councillors that the previous consultations on the Founders future never included options for repurposing the building, so “we don’t have a mandate from the community” for its demolition.

She also said repurposing would align with council climate change goals to “reuse, recycle and repurpose”.

In 2020, the council asked for public feedback on Founders. Of 505 submissions, 84 % wanted to remove the theatre and create a multipurpose park.

Councillor Martin Gallagher also said he would back the motion as there is a need for a community hub.

“The bulldozers are at the theatre foyer, all this motion does is turn the keys off,” he said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Councillor Dave Macpherson said his motion would not reverse the decision to demolish the Founders Theatre, but simply press pause.

A number of councillors pushed back against the motion, however, with deputy mayor Geoff Taylor labelling it a “delaying tactic”.

“Stick to your decision. . . resist the urge to flip-flop,” he said.

“Let’s not capitulate to threats of legal injunctions [from Theatre of the Impossible Trust]. . . it’s bad governance to fold, we would be seen as a flip-flop council.”

Councillor Mark Bunting also took aim at what he called “the final Founders flip-flop”.

“A bigger flip-flop than Steve Adams would wear to the beach,” he noted, referencing the size 18 basketball star.

He said when the site was closed in 2015 no-one then suggested its use as a community hub, and that the motion was simply “another stay of execution”.

“How many years is this going to go on?”

Mayor Paula Southgate said she was sceptical further investigation would deem the Founders suitable for repurposing, and that she had ongoing concerns about how such a move would be funded.

However, she backed the motion as “for the sake of a couple of months, I think we should allow this conversation to occur”.

Councillor’s Bunting, Taylor, Ryan Hamilton, Kesh Naidoo-Rauf and Mark Donovan voted against the motion.

Southgate, Gallagher, Rob Pascoe, O’Leary, Macpherson, Maxine van Oosten, Ewan Wilson and Sarah Thomson voted in favour.

A report in 2017 estimated it would cost the city council about $13m to bring Founders up to a safe standard.

The city council has already committed $25m to a new regional theatre at the site of the old Hamilton Hotel.