Arrests made, cars seized in alleged gang attack which left man with serious injuries

Two men arrested in relation to an alleged gang assault in Hāwera consented to a remand in custody after charges were initially filed in the New Plymouth District Court. (File photo)

Two men have been charged, and three cars seized by police following an alleged gang attack at a Hāwera fast food restaurant.

On Monday, about 4pm, a man was seriously injured at the McDonald’s in South Rd, after being allegedly assaulted by up to nine assailants.

The men, who arrived at the restaurant in vehicles minutes before the alleged attack, were wearing Black Power regalia at the time.

On Wednesday, Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said two men had been charged to date, with further arrests likely.

A 48-year-old and a 27-year-old consented to a remand in custody, so did not physically appear in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

Both men, who are from Hāwera, face charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and participating in a criminal group.

The younger accused is due to appear in the Hāwera District Court on September 20, while his alleged co-offender will next appear in the same court on October 4.

Matuku said three vehicles police believed to be connected to the incident were seized by officers in Hāwera on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact police on 105, or via the Crime Stoppers line on 0800 555 111.