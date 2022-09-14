Serious crash south of Kihikihi closes part of SH3

The two-vehicle crash happened on Ōtorohanga Road, south of Kihikihi, on Wednesday afternoon (file photo).

A serious crash in the King Country has closed part of State Highway 3.

Police are at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, which happened about 12.30pm Wednesday on Ōtorohanga Road, south of Kihikihi.

The road is closed and diversions are in place off the highway at Waikeria Road and Te Kawa Road.

In an online post, Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists to avoid the area of crash and expect delays.

“Allow extra time for a detour via Te Kawa, Pokuru and Te Awamutu,” the post said.