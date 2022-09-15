Abusive father wins battle to exclude children from his will, six years after death

Trustees took the High Court ruling to the Court of Appeal and had the ruling overturned.

An abusive father who wanted to keep his children out of his will has won his way six years after his death.

Instead, the roughly $700,000 estate will go to the children and grandchildren of a friend.

The man abandoned his own three children and their mother in the early 1980s. Before he died in 2016, his assets were put into in a trust to ensure the children would receive nothing.

They took the trustees to the High Court last year and were successful in showing their father had deliberately tried to avoid the obligations he owed them.

The Court of Appeal has overturned the ruling, saying as adults, the father no longer had fiducial duty to support them.

The father repeatedly raped his daughter and physically abused his two sons while they were children.

After they left home, the children had little to no contact with him.

The three Court of Appeal judges did not agree on whether the father’s duty to his children continued into adulthood.

Justice Stephen Kos said the father’s duty ended when he stopped caring for the children.

Justice Gilbert found if there was a fiduciary relationship between the father and his children, it did not continue into adulthood because the father held no power for their benefit “and there was no duty of undivided loyalty”.

He disagreed with Justice Gwyn‘s High Court judgement that the children were owed a portion of his assets in trust when he died.

Justice David Collins dissented from the other two judges in saying the fiduciary relationship between a parent and child could continue into adulthood in certain cases, such as when a parent undertakes to care for a disabled adult child.

That would have been the case with his daughter because the abuse left her unable to live a normal and independent life, he said.

The appeal was held on a majority agreement by two of the three judges.

The identities of all the parties involved are suppressed.

