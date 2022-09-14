Fifth victim of Kaikōura boat tragedy an adventurer, teacher and founder of the society behind the trip

Five people have died in a boating incident near Goose Bay, Kaikōura.

The fifth victim of the Kaikōura boat tragedy was an adventurer, teacher and founding member of the photography society that arranged the trip.

Neighbours confirmed Maureen Pierre died in the cabin of the Fish Kaikōura charter boat alongside four others from the Nature Photography Society of New Zealand when it capsized on Saturday after reportedly colliding with a whale.

Her family declined to comment but a neighbour who has lived in the same Christchurch street as Pierre for 50 years learnt of the tragic news on Monday evening.

The neighbour, who did not want to be identified, had been led to believe the five members who died were in the cabin when the boat overturned near Goose Bay, while the five society members who survived were on the deck. The boat’s skipper also survived.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Five people died and six were rescued after a boat they were on capsized on Saturday.

Stuff understands a private funeral will be held for Pierre on Friday, with guests invited to watch online.

Pierre taught at Isleworth School in Bishopdale but deputy principal Raywyn Wright was too distraught to talk about the teacher she considered as a close friend.

Wright said she needed time to process what had happened and would not comment until parents had been told.

Pierre’s neighbour described her as “quite adventurous” and said she once recounted flying into Fiordland in some “pretty dicey circumstances” in order to take photographs.

A prolific photographer, Pierre was often named winner of the Nature Photography Society of New Zealand’s image of the month.

A founding member from the society’s inception in 1994, Pierre was respected as a nature and landscape photographer and had many followers on accounts to which she posted her images.

Supplied/Family Diana Stewart was killed in the Kaikōura boat tragedy.

Peter Charles Hockley and Diana Stewart from Christchurch, and Cathye​ Haddock​ and Susan Cade from Lower Hutt also lost their lives in the tragedy.

Six others were plucked to safety during the search and rescue operation, including the skipper.

Fish Kaikōura, the company that owned the boat, described what happened as an “unprecedented tragedy”. A rāhui has since been put in place.

Supplied Peter Hockley was one of five people who died in a boating accident at Kaikōura on Saturday.

The incident occurred in clear, calm conditions. Several agencies, including Maritime New Zealand and police, are now investigating. There were unconfirmed reports the boat may have overturned after striking a whale.

Stuff understands the boat was moving, but not at high speed, when it capsized. Most of those on board, if not all, were wearing lifejackets.

The group were on a two-day bird watching expedition when the accident happened.