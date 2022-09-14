Rotorua Mayor posits 'end to emergency housing in Rotorua' after Ministerial meet

When Covid-19 hit hard, Rotorua’s famous gateway, the motels of Fenton St, went from holiday to emergency housing.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick has claimed the community can be “confident that we are working together to see an end to the current emergency housing in Rotorua” after meeting with Government Ministers.

In a written statement Chadwick said she had met with Housing Minister Megan Woods and MSD Minister Carmel Sepuloni in Wellington on Wednesday.

“I am confident progress is being made towards addressing the current emergency housing situation in Rotorua,” she said.

“I can assure the community that we do have the attention of the Government and its agencies and there is an appreciation of Rotorua’s issues and the need for change,” Chadwick said.

Supplied Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said residents could be assured the issue of MSD motels in the city had ‘the attention of government’.

“I will continue to use every opportunity to reinforce and be emphatic about the need for urgent measures to improve the current situation, an end to the intensification of emergency accommodation on Fenton Street and for public safety to be a priority.”

She also said council was working “very hard to get the changes we need”.

“We want an end to mixed use of motels and better management of MSD clients in motels. We need to see a change in the referral system to ensure people are only going to places that are safe and are appropriately located – and that means not all down Fenton Street.”

Woods had said back in May 2021 that the ‘mixed use’ model would be axed, and it’s continuing use drew fire from Rotorua NZ chief Andrew Wilson, who told Stuff in March that the issue was causing the tourism hub reputational damage.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Many of the motels are on and around Rotorua’s Fenton St, which has also seen spikes in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Chadwick said an agreement around the active management of those coming to the city from elsewhere had been reached, “and I understand there has been a recent drop of about 10 per cent in the total number of people in emergency housing here”.

“We know it will take time to build more houses so we need to ensure that emergency accommodation in the interim is safe, appropriate, well managed and dispersed rather than concentrated in one place,” she said.

“We also need to know that there will be an end to the situation we currently have and we are working towards achieving that.”

The use of Rotorua motels to house homeless people has been controversial in the city for some time, and drew wider criticism in the wake of a TVNZ Sunday programme on the topic.

That prompted investigation calls from both Māori Party co-leader and Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi and National Housing spokesperson Chris Bishop.

Chadwick had raised the issue to Woods and Sepuloni in the past in letters obtained by Stuff via Official Information Act requests, telling them “drug use, violent behaviour, vandalism and other anti-social behaviour on a daily basis is “destroying our city.”