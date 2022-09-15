Ōtorohanga icon Karam Haddad clothed a town in service, a country with friendship

Karam Haddad, one half of Ōtorohanga's most well-known retail pairing, died on Wednesday in a car crash near the town.

Flowers, tears and hugs filled the limited space between shirt and jacket racks at the Karam and John Haddad menswear store in Ōtorohanga on Thursday.

Only one of the brothers, who have operated the store on the town's main street for over 50 years, would be there with measuring tape in hand.

Karam, 82, died when his car collided with a truck on State Highway 3, south of Kihikihi, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

The store doors were open on Thursday when Stuff visited, a constant flow of locals of all ages made their way through the handwritten price tags and organised clutter in the store, all wanting to share their condolences.

Purveyors of everything for a rural gentleman’s sartorial needs – from Red Bands to the duo’s self-designed signature hats – the Haddad brothers made a mark well beyond the wardrobes of Ōtorohanga’s residents.

A classic retail double-act of vaudeville-like banter and service from an age sadly gone, the Haddad brothers attracted visitors by the drove to the country’s Kiwiana capital.

They came for far more than just the offerings of quality checked shirts or practical trousers. The laughs, the advice, the friendship – the experience of shopping with the Haddads was as worthwhile as the purchase.

Now, in a curve of fate more cruelly twisted than one of their coathangers, there is just one Haddad.

“I am doing the best I can,” John said. “I am doing what I know I have to do, which is being here to look after the shop and the customers. Because my brother would be very upset if I shut the door.”

Stuff Well-known Ōtorohanga resident Karam Haddad, right, died in a crash on Wednesday. He’s pictured with his brother John in 2014.

A workaholic, Karam would often be behind the counter by 7.30am to let the early shoppers in.

“He always said to me, I am only allowed to close the shop on the day of his funeral.”

Karam was on his way to an appointment at the time of the crash, said John, who is grateful no one else was badly hurt.

Amid the shelves and racks that were their shared kingdom for five decades, John constantly unclipped his phone from his belt as the news of Karam’s death spread around the country and overseas.

The emotion of the day caught up with him occasionally, with a dab of the eyes.

Karam was a boarder and prefect at Wesley College before returning to Ōtorohanga to open his business in 1965.

John was next-door in the family milk bar, before joining Karam in 1971.

“Some people do sport, and they can’t wait for the weekend to do sport, my brother’s sport was serving customers in the shop. He loved the shop, he loved the customers, the same as myself - we love to interact with people.”

Over the 56-years the brothers saw customers become extended family.

“We’ve got four generations of customers in our shop.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Flowers were filling the front of the Haddads’ shop on the main street of Ōtorohanga after the death of Karam on Wednesday.

So who was the boss in this retail powerhouse?

Karam used to say if you want to have peace and harmony you put the youngest in charge.

“We used to have meetings on all important things,” recalls John. “And in the end I would do it my way.”

Karam had four children: Kirsten, Michael, David and Rochelle; and five grandchildren.

Michael and Rochelle were in the store on Thursday, watching as offerings of flowers steadily piled up in front of the flecked Norsewear socks in the window.

Karam loved his family, and loved being a grandfather, Michael said.

“He loved playing hide and seek with his young grandchildren, and his shop was the perfect playground.

“He worked hard and loved being such an integral part of the community. He bounced into work each day looking forward to being with colleagues and customers.

“I'm proud of his efforts and achievements, and to have had him as a father, and grandfather to my kids.”

Rochelle fondly recalled her monthly trips from Hamilton to Ōtorohanga to visit her dad with her kids.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Karma Haddad loved his shop and Ōtorohanga community.

“The kids would get five lollies and get an ice cream from Michael’s milk bar because that was special for dad, and visit the Kiwi house. They are special memories to have.”

Kathleen Radke had been on staff for 26-years and had been joined over that time by her daughter, granddaughter and daughter-in-law.

“There are so many memories, 26-years is a big part of my life, but he (Karam) enjoyed sharing stories. He loved the shop. He was also a very good piano player.”

Fellow staff member Briana Armstrong has been with the Haddads for 10-years.

“I used to enjoy singing Elvis songs with him. I could sit here for hours and listen to him talk.”

Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter Karam and brother John were icons of Ōtorohanga and New Zealand.

“Both these gentlemen stood really tall in the Ōtorohanga community. Most communities are renowned for something.

“Ōtorohanga - it's hanging baskets, kiwiana and more especially John and Karam Haddad.

“It was almost like the annual pilgrimage when farmers came to the Fieldays. They stopped at Haddads on the way for their next year’s goods,” Baxter said.

Karam was seen as “a bloody legend” by Davey Hughes, the founder of outdoor clothing brand Swazi, who said the brothers had sold his product since the very beginning.

Stuff The Haddads’ clothing shop has long been a staple in the main street of Ōtorohanga.

"To lose Karam like this, hell, it is such a blow. When I heard the news last night it sat me down hard. One of life’s few gentlemen has gone, and he leaves a huge space behind.”

“As I reminisced I kept recalling Karam pointing his finger at me in the Haddads shop and repeating – several times I add – ‘Don’t ever forget the plush Davey, the reason we love selling Swazi is the plush’.

“Well Karam, I promise you this mate, we’ll never forget you, or the plush, nor all the things you taught us about outdoor clothing. You were a bloody legend my friend.”

Online posts advising of Karam’s death have prompted hundreds of comments recalling service with a personal touch, such as Karam asking after family members by name or even opening the shop out of hours to help a customer.

Others remembered purchases wrapped in brown paper and said they always stopped into the shop to say hi, with one adding “It’s gonna be hard to imagine what life would be like from now on without Karam behind the counter at Haddads”.

Stuff Karam Haddad, left, and brother John have been described as “icons of Ōtorohanga and New Zealand”.

Tributes have also been posted online by local businesses and organisations, including the Ōtorohanga museum.

“R.I.P. Karam Haddad - beloved Ōtorohanga District icon. (Your prices & service will never be beaten).”

Retail store A Little Bit Different posted a message as well.

“We have been trying to find the words to commemorate Mr Karam Haddad but nothing seems quite right.

“A town legend and icon... we are still in a bit of disbelief.

“His passing is an incredibly sad loss for the Otorohanga community but will also be felt afar.

I'm sure many people throughout NZ will have stories to hold onto and treasure.

Our thoughts are with John, his team and family at this time.

Rest in love Karam, you will be dearly missed.”

Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.