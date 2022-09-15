Ōtorohanga icon, retailer Karam Haddad, killed in crash

Well-known Ōtorohanga resident Karam Haddad, right, died in a crash on Wednesday. He’s pictured with his brother John in 2014.

The small Waikato town of Ōtorohanga is mourning one of its best-known residents.

Ōtorohanga District Mayor Max Baxter has posted that Karam Haddad was killed in a crash on Wednesday.

Police said one person died following an accident on State Highway 3, Ōtorohanga road, south of Kihikihi. The two-vehicle crash happened about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Baxter wrote “Karam and brother John are icons of Ōtorohanga and New Zealand”.

“My condolences to John and Karam's whānau, his staff and friends.

“You will be sadly missed our friend.”

The Haddads own a menswear store in the town and have outfitted generations of residents, cutting a dashing figure about town with their trademark hats.

Tributes have been posted online from local businesses and organisations, including the Ōtorohanga museum.

Stuff The Haddads’ clothing shop has long been a staple in the main street of Ōtorohanga.

“R.I.P. Karam Haddad - beloved Ōtorohanga District icon. (Your prices & service will never be beaten).”

Retail store A Little Bit Different posted a message as well.

“We have been trying to find the words to commemorate Mr Karam Haddad but nothing seems quite right.

“A town legend and icon... we are still in a bit of disbelief.

“His passing is an incredibly sad loss for the Otorohanga community but will also be felt afar.

I'm sure many people throughout NZ will have stories to hold onto and treasure.

Our thoughts are with John, his team and family at this time.

Rest in love Karam, you will be dearly missed.”

