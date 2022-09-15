Dolphins stranded near Greenhills, Southland.

A Te Rau Aroha Marae kaumātua Bubba Thompson said it was really sad to discover a dolphin and her calf stranded at Greenhills on Thursday morning.

He came to the beach about 9.30am and found the calf dead and the mother dolphin alive.

Both appeared to be in good condition.

“...it’s sad really,” Thompson said.

Friends Jacinda Duncan and Renee Bull arrived to the scene about 10am after receiving a call from a family member nearby about the incident.

They ran barefoot to the dolphins and starting digging out holes around the dolphins.

They were both crying at time while comforting the mother calf who appeared to also be crying.

There appeared to be a pool of blood around the mother’s tail, fluid coming out of her eyes, she was blowing mucus bubbles from her mouth and had little cuts on her body.

The weather is windy and cold.

The couple notified the Department of Conservation, they said.

More to come...