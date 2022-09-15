Two bottle-nosed dolphins stranded in Bluff Harbour

Two dolphins, a mother and a calf, beached near Bluff.

A bottle-nosed dolphin beached in the Bluff Harbour has been refloated. However, its calf has died.

A Te Rau Aroha Marae kaumātua Bubba Thompson said it was really sad to discover the dolphin and her calf stranded at Greenhills on Thursday morning.

He came to the beach about 9.30am and found the calf dead and the mother dolphin alive.

Both appeared to be in good condition.

“...it’s sad really,” Thompson said.

Duncan Tolmie/Stuff Department of Conservation staff, the public and representatives from Awarua rūnaka worked to refloat a bottlenose dolphin found beached at Greenhills alongside her dead calf on Thursday morning.

Department of Conservation Murihiku operations manager John McCarroll said two dolphins in the Bluff Harbour were bottle-nosed.

A department vet assessed the mother dolphin and with the support of staff, mana whenua, Awarua rūnaka members and local community, it was successfully re-floated in the main channel of the harbour.

Department staff will continue to monitor the area for the next few days to ensure its safety.

“We are awaiting a decision from mana whenua about what will happen with the body of the calf.”

Earlier in the day, a department worker at the scene said it had been considering euthanasia.

The dolphin was refloated as the tide came in early afternoon.

Duncan Tolmie/Stuff Renee Bull crouches near a bottle-nosed dolphin beached near Bluff on Thursday.

The dead calf had been taken away on a trailer.

Hoists were placed under the mother to lift her onto the trailer to move her but it was decided to wait until the tide came in.

Earlier in the day, people at the scene had wrapped the mother’s tail in cloth so it would help stop it from getting hurt on shells every time it moved.

They also ran buckets of water from nearby to wash over the dolphin.

Friends Jacinda Duncan and Renee Bull arrived to the scene about 10am after receiving a call from a family member nearby about the incident.

They ran barefoot to the dolphins and starting digging out holes around them.

They were both crying at time while comforting the mother calf who appeared to also be crying.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A stranded dolphin at Greenhills, Southland.

There appeared to be a pool of blood around the mother’s tail, fluid coming out of her eyes, she was blowing mucus bubbles from her mouth and had little cuts on her body.

The weather is windy and cold.

The couple notified the Department of Conservation, they said.

Department staff and the vet arrived at the scene just before midday.