Why did a CEO need to make an official information request of her own council?

Information that may or may not exist – it’s hard to know – is being withheld by Napier City Council.

Dear reader, you may find this article frustrating.

It was frustrating to write.

If it serves any useful purpose it will be that it gives you, the reader, an insight into the Kafkaesque world in which some councils appear to reside.

If you have got this far, well done. For that you are rewarded with the knowledge that, although frustrating, this is not a complicated story.

READ MORE:

* Council loses CEO and four senior managers inside four months

* We need to exercise our right to know about what the government is up to

* Horowhenua District Council again forced to apologise over treatment of information



Supplied Dr Steph Rotarangi was in the role of Napier City Council chief executive for 18 months. (File photo)

This story concerns Napier City Council. But please don’t let that dissuade you from reading on.

Napier is a city of 65,000 people, represented by a mayor and 12 councillors.

The council employs a chief executive officer who earns something like $350,000 a year.

On August 17 the council issued a press release to say the latest CEO Steph Rotarangi​​​ had resigned and was taking extended leave until the end of her notice period at the end of October.

It later transpired that Rotarangi had tended her resignation three weeks earlier, on July 27.

Rotarangi was one of numerous senior managers to leave the council recently.

Rumours, naturally, swirled (as only rivers and rumours seem to).

The council had been dealing with several meaty issues, most of which would likely bore anyone not from the area. Suffice it to say the issues are those typical of local government; ageing infrastructure in dire need of upgrading, delayed construction jobs, etcetera.

The question on everyone’s lips was ‘why did the CEO really leave?’.

We don’t know. Remember, you were warned.

123rf We wanted to know what was the council up to.

But we did get a tip that after Rotarangi resigned she lodged a request with the council under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

Requests under the Act are most often made by journalists or members of the public.

Occasionally they’ll be made by politicians or interest groups.

They’re never made by a council CEO, who would of course be expected to be privy to all information pertaining to the council or certainly able to get it in very quick order.

On August 16 we asked the council’s communications manager Jess Soutar Barron if Rotarangi had made a LGOIMA request to the council.

Soutar Barron replied “There is currently no LGOIMA request from Ms Rotarangi”.

Further questioning of Soutar Barron revealed that Rotarangi had actually lodged two LGOIMA requests with the council; one on August 3 and another on August 4.

Both requests were withdrawn by Rotarangi on August 15, two days before the council announced her resignation.

What were the subjects of these requests? This, surely, would give an insight into what might have led to Rotarangi’s resignation.

What was the council up to? What could be so serious and so secretive that a council’s own CEO had to use the power of the law to obtain information?

Dunno. Again, you were warned. (But the wait is nearly over).

In a bid to shine a light on these events we lodged our own LGOIMA request with the council. We wanted to know what Rotarangi’s requests were. What was this information she was asking for?

Well, guess what?

The council has refused the request, saying “the information is not held by the local authority”.

For good measure, and presumably just in case the information that it said didn’t exist did actually exist, the council added that it had “good reason for the withholding the information”.

This is, naturally, absurd, and this will not be the end of the matter.

For those of you to have made it this far, thank you. If it is of any comfort to you, please be assured that the deflation and frustration you might be feeling is but a fraction of ours.