'We're going to live for you': Emotional farewell for teen found dead in car

Mike Ngahuka, the cousin of Napier teen Ariki Rigby who was found in a burnt-out car in Havelock North, speaks on behalf of the whānau.

Anahera Rigby​ made a promise to her sister Ariki Rigby​, whose body was found in a burnt and abandoned car near Havelock North last week.

Speaking at the 18-year-old’s funeral on Friday morning, she promised her “sister girl” she would take care of their whānau and that they would live for her.

Mourners gathered to pay their respects at the Ascend Global Church in Hastings heard Anahera was scared to speak publicly, but it was something Ariki had helped and encouraged her with.

“I wouldn't do this for anyone else, but for her I will,” she told the room of about 700 people.

Ariki’s body was discovered in the River Rd Recreational Reserve after police were called to examine the car on September 3.

John Cowpland/Stuff A young mourner at the tangihanga for Ariki Rigby in Hastings.

Because of the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire, police failed to identify her remains, and it was only when they were again called to the scene two days later by a Hastings dog walker that a “subsequent inspection” revealed her body.

Her death was initially treated as “unexplained”, but is now being treated as a homicide.

Speaking through tears at times, Anahera said the family loved Ariki very much and was still coming to terms with her death.

John Cowpland/Stuff Sister Anahera Rigby spoke of the pain of losing Ariki and made a promise to her “sister girl” to look after the family.

“My sister was a hard woman, but that's why we loved her. We loved her for who she was, every bad, every good.”

Ariki’s death had brought the whānau together and that they were strong.

“We're not going to break. Everybody is going to be looked after just like you wanted. We're going to live for you.”

She then led a waiata of He Kākano Āhau, thanking people for the love and support they had shown.

John Cowpland/Stuff Mourners arrive at the funeral for the Hawke’s Bay teen.

Ngāti Kahungunu chair Bayden Barber​, who was unable to attend, sent a video sending his love and condolences to the family for their “tragic” loss, as did Flaxmere councillor Henare O’Keefe​.

The church walls reverberated as a group erupted in a thundering and emotionally charged haka in support of Ariki’s whānau, before the service concluded.

Cousin Mike Ngahuka​ said the day was about embracing Ariki with a “korowai of love” and giving her a “beautiful, honourable sendoff”.

“Your whānau loves you, your community loves you, the nation loves you,” he said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Several whānau and friends took to the stage to give a haka in tautoko of the whānau.

Ngahuka, also a local Destiny Church pastor, said he hated what had happened – her death had been “horrific” and “traumatic”. He urged the whānau of those involved to speak up.

Speaking to media on Thursday, he said the family had been “hugely hurt” by her death.

He acknowledged the huge outpouring of grief that had come from the Hawke's Bay community as well as others across Aotearoa. “This is a tragedy. We want to see closure after this.”

Ariki will be laid to rest with her great-grandparents, whānau and tipuna at Motuopae Island, Huria Tauranga Moana.

Ngahuka thanked police, who had been scheduled to speak at the tangihanga according to the programme, for their thoughts on behalf of the family.

Supplied Ariki Rigby, 18, was found dead in a Havelock North car that had been set on fire.

Two uniformed officers could be seen among the mourners and there was also a noticeable police presence outside, likely in relation to the large number of Mongrel Mob members who had come to pay their respects.

Dozens of motorbike riders, including those dressed in gang insignia, took part in the “Aroha for Ariki” ride to escort her body to the church.

On Friday, police said they were making good progress in the investigation into her death.

John Cowpland/Stuff The “Aroha for Ariki” riders arrived ahead of the tangi, leading her funeral procession.

Police said they wanted to hear from anyone who can help establish Ariki’s movements on September 2, the day several family and friends last reported seeing her according to social media posts.

The vehicle in which her body was found was a mid-90s dark grey Toyota Corona, believed to have been taken to the car park sometime between 10pm on September 2 and 7am on September 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.