Firefighters were called out in Motueka on Thursday night to a fire along Grey St. (File photograph)

Firefighters in Motueka extinguished a blaze in the roof space of a home on Thursday night.

Fire and Emergency NZ southern communications shift manager Alex Norris​ said the call was received about 11pm and crew members found a small fire in the roof space of the Grey St house on arrival.

“We were on the scene for about 45 minutes.”

The fire was not​ flagged as suspicious but a fire investigator had been notified, Norris said.