New Plymouth mum 'furious' after son left upset, scared by armed police operation

A police operation hunting wanted criminals has drawn the ire of parents after children were left shaken and upset at the sight of armed officers near their primary school.

On Friday afternoon, about 15 police, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, took part in the search of two New Plymouth addresses, looking for a 35-year-old man and 25-year-old woman after a tip-off.

About 2pm, police searched an Elizabeth Pl address in Frankleigh Park without success, before moving on to a Frankley Rd house by 3pm. Officers armed with Bushmaster rifles could be seen at the property.

Woodleigh School is in the vicinity of both streets, and students’ parents later took to social media to voice their concern about what had happened.

They included the mother of a 10-year-old student who said she was “furious” about the way the school and police managed the incident.

She said her son was “visibly upset” during after-school pick-up when he told her what happened.

“He said, ‘Mum, they had guns. It was scary.’”

The mother said the first communication she had from Woodleigh School was a “blanket email” sent after the school day ended.

She intended to follow up her concerns with the school.

On Sunday, Woodleigh School principal Clyde Pearce said he intended to meet with students and staff on Monday to talk about what happened.

He said he was not on school grounds on Friday, but was told police had called the office about the incident at Elizabeth Pl, and were asked to keep the children inside classrooms.

Pearce said staff checked whether it was necessary to put the school into lockdown, but were told that would not be required.

"We cooperated with police and followed all their instructions during the event.”

He said if the school had done into lockdown, parents would have been contacted immediately.

Police gave the all clear by 2.50pm, he added, and teachers saw the students off at the gate, under the belief the issue had been resolved.

But staff were unaware of the operation that unfolded afterwards on Frankley Rd, he said.

While Pearce said he understood police had a job to do, the school also had a duty of care to its students.

“It's escalated quickly, and it possibly needs some reflection due to the location," he said.

"The timing is extremely unfortunate, and while hindsight's a wonderful thing, I feel further information [from police] would have been useful".

A police media statement on Saturday said officers were provided information of the two people wanted for arrest being seen in Frankleigh Park, and that the pair were believed to be in a possession of a firearm.

A cordon was set up at Elizabeth Pl, and police advised Woodleigh School to “enter a temporary lockdown as a precaution” while the search was conducted, a police spokesperson said.

“Police would like to acknowledge the assistance received from the public in resolving this situation. The actions taken by staff yesterday [Friday] were to ensure the safety of the community.”

No firearm was located.

Despite police efforts at the two Frankleigh Park addresses, the duo managed to flee, before being arrested later in Moturoa, which is about three kilometres away.

Both were remanded into custody ahead of future court dates.

Correction: The operation was not pre-planned, as previously reported. It was initiated following a tip-off. (Story updated September 17, 6.41pm.)