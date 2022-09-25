NZ celebrates Tuvalu Language Week as climate change threatens island nation

There are close to 5000 Tuvaluans living in New Zealand, and most are in the Auckland region.

Sustaining the Tuvaluan language, both on home soil and in New Zealand, has never been more important as climate change looms over the small island nation.

New Zealand celebrates the start of Vaiaso o te Gana Tuvalu or Tuvalu Language Week on Sunday, with the theme Fakamautu ke mautakitaki te gagana Tuvalu mo te atafai, fakaaloalo mo te amanaiagina.

This translates to: Nurture with sustainability the Tuvalu language, with care, respect and dignity.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio said the theme also linked to the 2022 Pacific Language Weeks’ overarching topic of sustainability and the launch of Unesco’s Decade of Indigenous languages.

It also tied in well with Government’s Pacific Languages Strategy, which was launched on Friday.

“Of those residing in New Zealand, 48% use te gana Tuvalu; while 33% of New Zealand-born Tuvaluans can speak their own language,” Sio said.

“With a 4653-strong population in New Zealand, it’s important to ensure the Tuvalu language, culture and identity continues to be sustainable in Aotearoa as well.”

Tuvalu consists of nine inhabited islands with a population of approximately 11,000 – one of the smallest populations in the world.

PACIFIC COOPERATION BROADCASTING LIMITED Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta delivers Aotearoa New Zealand's International Climate Finance Strategy, Tuia te Waka a Kiwa, from Nukua'lofa.

More than 60% of New Zealand’s Tuvaluan population live in the Auckland region.

The Tuvalu language is categorised as “definitely endangered” on the Unesco List of Endangered Languages, with only about 11,000 speakers in the world. This means children no longer learn the language as a mother tongue in the home.

Sio said the importance of sustaining te gana Tuvalu is heightened by the unique challenges the planet’s fourth-smallest nation faces with climate change.

“I can think of lots of examples where Tuvaluan people come together to speak and utilise their language, through communal gatherings – fakaala, traditional forms of dancing – fatele, songs or pese, lotu and church.

“The time to act is now, not only in doing our bit to reduce the impact of climate change on our Pacific neighbours, but to support the language, culture and traditions of Tuvalu to ensure its people thrive.”

He encouraged people to get involved in Tuvalu Language Week and immerse themselves in the language by learning through traditional dancing, songs, cooking, online videos, teachings, church services and youth activities.

Tuvalu Language Week starts on Sunday and ends on October 1, the nation’s Independence Day.