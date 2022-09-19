Legal battle over estate of senior Freemason who came to NZ to establish a temple

A legal battle is afoot over the $937,000 estate left by a senior Freemason who came to New Zealand and established a temple that did not go as well as he’d hoped.

Andrew Stephenson had been Supreme Magus of the Societas Rosicriciana in Anglia, a UK-based Freemason society, before moving to New Zealand in 2007, aged 83, to establish a new temple.

Stephenson, who had never married or had any children, bought a large house in Hastings and established a temple for members of the Order of the Rosy Cross.

He established a charitable trust, the College of the Rosy Cross Trust, to which he gifted the property, worth about $1.3 million.

Things did not go as well as Stephenson had hoped. The Rosy Cross only had about 40 members in Australia and New Zealand, and Stephenson became disillusioned.

After he died in February last year at the age of 97 a dispute arose over his will.

In July 2016, he wrote a will that left the bulk of his estate, thought to be $937,000, to his niece.

The Hastings house purchased by Andrew Stephenson in 2007, in which he lived and established a temple for members of the Order of the Rosy Cross.

But Stephenson had also written a will in 2010, in which he left just 10 per cent of his estate to his niece, with about half of the estate going to various church charities.

The niece’s daughter, Karen Collins, and Peter Dieckermann, a Freemason, applied to the High Court to prove that the 2016 will was the correct and legitimate will of Stephenson’s.

But executorsof the earlier will, Ken Edney, who is a member of the charitable trust, and lawyer Michael Bate, say the later will was written when Stephenson was suffering from dementia.

They also suggested that there may have been a degree of undue influence on Stephenson when he wrote the later will.

There was conflicting medical evidence as to Stephenson’s capacity to write a will in 2016. But a medical report commissioned by both parties concluded that while Stephenson’s capacity fluctuated in 2016/2017, he did have adequate capacity to sign enduring powers of attorney documents.

The legal argument is still alive and will be the subject of a substantive hearing at a later date.

Last month in the High Court at Napier Justice David Gendall granted an application by Collins and Dieckermann for prospective costs.

Justice Gendall found that they had sufficient and reasonable grounds to pursue the litigation, and the question over whether Stephenson had sufficient capacity to write the 2016 will was a matter that needed to be properly tested before the High Court.

The applicant’s costs would be reimbursed from Stephenson’s estate.

A website for what was the Fellowship of the Rosy Cross at the large two-storey house on Beresford St, Hastings, says the order was a “non-sectarian, spiritual order” that “Follows a mystical path back towards that from which we emanated” and “Recognises the correspondences between the Kabbalistic Tree of life and other systems such as spiritual alchemy, path working, planetary influence, etc”.

The Order was founded in 1916 by the academic, occultist and Freemason Arthur Edward Waite, who created the Rider-Waite tarot deck of cards, the most common and popular tarot cards in use.