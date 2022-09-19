'Don't mourn, organise': Well-known trade union leader Ken Douglas farewelled

Family have led the tributes to Ken Douglas at his memorial service in Porirua.

A large crowd turned out to farewell the country’s most well-known trade union leader, Ken Douglas, on Monday morning.

Known as “Red Ken” (or “Doon” to his family and friends), Douglas led the union movement from 1979 to 1999, first as the Federation of Labour secretary, then as the inaugural president of the Council of Trade Unions. He died on Wednesday last week, aged 86.

In 1998, Douglas received New Zealand's highest honour, a membership of the Order of New Zealand – limited to 20 living New Zealanders.

A memorial service was held at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua, north of Wellington, on Monday.

Monique Ford/Stuff The memorial for Douglas was held at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua, north of Wellington.

Fiona Perenara, a cousin of Douglas, was surrounded by whānau members when she paid tribute to him.

“We will be forever grateful,” she said. “Our lives are better and better and stronger with him in it.”

Porirua mayor Anita Baker and Council of Trade Unions (CTU) president Richard Wagstaff were among those delivering tributes. Local MP Barbara Edmonds, former Speaker Trevor Mallard and former Cabinet Minister Kris Faafoi also attended.

The programme featured an abridged quote from labour activist Joe Hill, “don’t mourn, organise” – a widely-used slogan of the political left.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Council of Trade Unions (CTU) president Richard Wagstaff said Ken Douglas’ ideas for the future of the trade union movement kept it alive.

Wagstaff called Douglas the “giant of the union movement” who advocated tirelessly for the cause at home and abroad.

He was a strategic and pragmatic leader and not just a mindless militant, Wagstaff said, and his ideas kept the union movement alive through the economic reforms in the 1980s under Roger Douglas, who Ken called an “illegitimate bastard cousin”.

“[Ken] didn’t like knee-jerk reactions,” Wagstaff said. “He encouraged us to think more about getting ahead then getting even or getting revenge. We had to be for something, not just against everything.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Douglas died in Wellington on Wednesday last week, aged 86.

Baker, who served six years on the Porirua City Council as a city councillor aside Douglas between 2010 and 2016, said he had a love for his community and his enduring legacy could be seen around the city at Te Rauparaha Arena and the recently completed Transmission Gully motorway.

“When Ken was first elected to council in 1998, he already accomplished more in his life then most could dream of,” she said. “But for Ken, the Porirua City Council was no retirement job – from the day he arrived to the day he said goodbye, he gave every ounce of his heart.”

Phil Reid/Stuff Ken Douglas outside the old Trades Hall building in Vivian St, Wellington. (File photo)

As the leader of the Socialist Unity Party, Douglas was the target of anti-union vitriol from former National Party leader Robert Muldoon.

He played a prominent role in the union movement, not only in this country but around the world, including roles as president of both the Asia-Pacific Regional Organisation of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions and the International Centre for Trade Union Rights.

John Miller Douglas, right, leads the Wellington Drivers Union on a march through Wellington.

He spent nine years on the Capital & Coast District Health Board from 2001 and was a sought-after company director.

His roles included terms on the boards of Air New Zealand, New Zealand Post and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff, supported by Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, addresses striking bus drivers outside the Kilbirnie bus depot in April.

Douglas had a long association with sport and was a member of the Tītahi Golf Club and Porirua Softball Club.

He was also a member of the Tītahi Bay Rugby Club (now Northern United), as a player, coach and a member of the management committee.