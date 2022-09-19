Man dies after car fails to take a bend and crashes down bank

A person has died the car they were in crashed down a bank near Lake Brunner on the West Coast. (File Photo)

A driver has died after crashing his car down a bank near the town of Moana on the West Coast.

Corey Allan Martyn, 29, died at the scene, and a female passenger was taken to Greymouth’s Te Nīkau Hospital in a moderate condition after the crash on Lake Brunner Rd.

Brunner fire chief Rob Lunn said the crash happened at Te Kinga, between Moana and Rotomanu, about 2.30am on Sunday.

“The car failed to take a bend and went down a bank into very very thick regenerating forest. It made it very difficult to get to them,” he said.

“The car ended up a long way in. The bank would have been about 3 or 4m below road level.”

The car was travelling east towards Jacksons and State Highway 73 from Moana.

“It was a nasty accident. There was nothing we could do,” Lunn said.

The road remained closed until midday Sunday.

Police said an investigation into Martyn’s death and the cause of the crash was ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”