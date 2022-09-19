Man dies after car fails to take a bend and crashes down bank
A driver has died after crashing his car down a bank near the town of Moana on the West Coast.
Corey Allan Martyn, 29, died at the scene, and a female passenger was taken to Greymouth’s Te Nīkau Hospital in a moderate condition after the crash on Lake Brunner Rd.
Brunner fire chief Rob Lunn said the crash happened at Te Kinga, between Moana and Rotomanu, about 2.30am on Sunday.
“The car failed to take a bend and went down a bank into very very thick regenerating forest. It made it very difficult to get to them,” he said.
READ MORE:
* One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash on West Coast
* Four fatal crashes in four days on Waikato roads
* Truck driver's body found on opposite side of highway to crashed vehicle
“The car ended up a long way in. The bank would have been about 3 or 4m below road level.”
The car was travelling east towards Jacksons and State Highway 73 from Moana.
“It was a nasty accident. There was nothing we could do,” Lunn said.
The road remained closed until midday Sunday.
Police said an investigation into Martyn’s death and the cause of the crash was ongoing.
“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”
400 journalists work for you at Stuff
We're 100% locally owned, and our team is of the people, for the people.
We publish more than 200 articles a day - for you - covering everything from local politics to world news. And those articles are free.
If you value what we do, become a supporter today.