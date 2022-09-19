Brandy to warm up after camping lands over-the-limit driver in hot water

Of the 4658 suicides of those aged 15 and over, 26.6% were above the blood alcohol limit.

When a speeding driver was stopped by police, he told them he’d drunk brandy that morning to warm up.

Richard John Yardley, 43, appeared in Nelson District Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to a third charge of driving with excess blood alcohol.

The summary of facts, read in court, said Yardley has two previous drink-driving convictions, the second of which was last year.

On August 4, Yardley was driving towards Wakefield on State Highway 6 just after 4pm when police clocked his speed at 133kph.

READ MORE:

* Golf club tip-off leads to conviction for driver three times over limit

* Drink-driver ploughed through fence after 'high powered' car lost traction

* Two drivers more than double the legal limit sentenced to interlocks



A blood test revealed Yardley’s blood alcohol level was 224 micrograms per 100 millilitres of blood – 4.5 times the 50ml limit.

Yardley told police he had drunk brandy that morning at Hanmer Springs to warm up after a cold night of camping. He was on his way to Picton, making his way north for a new job, he told police.

Yardley’s lawyer Mark Dollimore said his client, who was previously employed as a driver, was looking into options to address his drinking.

Judge Jo Rielly ordered reports ahead of Yardley’s sentencing on November 16, including an alcohol and drug report.

“Extraordinarily bad and dangerous piece of driving”

Also, four times over the limit was Mark Murray, 28, who appeared for sentencing on Monday.

On July 31, Murray was caught on Whakatū Drive, driving at 154kph in a 100kph zone.

A breath test returned a reading of 999 micrograms per litre of breath, four times the 250mcg limit.

Murray’s lawyer Dave Holloway said his client was “disappointed with himself”.

Rielly said the circumstances of Murray’s offending was “an extraordinarily bad and dangerous piece of driving”.

“The speed you were driving is dangerous enough. But for you to be so significantly under the influence of alcohol makes matters a whole lot worse.”

Rielly noted that although it was Murray’s third offence, the last time he’d appeared before the court was a decade earlier.

“I don't know what’s behind this, why on earth you decided to drive at the manner you did,” Rielly said. “It’s so important you know what a risk you posed to all members of the community.”

Rielly sentenced Murray to 300 hours of community service, a “significant” sentence which reflected his serious offending, she said.

He was disqualified from driving for 28 days, after which he could apply for an alcohol interlock device.