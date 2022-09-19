Major Auckland cycleway underpass closed after construction damage

The Northwestern Cycleway in Auckland is one of the busiest in the country. Its history provides a fascinating insight into the evolution of cycling infrastructure in New Zealand. Video first published in August 2021.

Part of one of Auckland’s busiest cycleways has been closed for an unknown period on safety grounds, after being damaged by construction work on another transport project.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, contractors working above the Te Atatū cycleway underpass accidentally dug into the structure, damaging its roof and causing concrete to fall.

“Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi teams will work with Fulton Hogan to carry out engineering checks at the underpass, which will help to determine the scale of the damage and what will be needed to repair it,” the two transport agencies said.

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety of people using the Northwestern Cycleway, so we will not be reopening the underpass until we are confident it is safe for use by cyclists and pedestrians.”

Waka Kotahi closed the underpass at 3am on Monday, on a section of cycleway carrying up to 700 cyclists a day.

It took the two agencies more than 12 hours to explain the problem.

Cyclists encountering the closure at the start of the morning rush hour said the signage was inadequate.

Ben Gracewood/Supplied Cyclists on Auckland's northwestern cycleway find the Te Atatu underpass closed without explanation, due to structural safety issues.

“We're not annoyed that the Te Atatū Road underpass is closed,” one post on Twitter said.

“We're furious that so little care is given to the safety of pedestrians and people on bikes that this is deemed good enough to guide us across 5-6 lanes of rush hour traffic.”

The tweet referred to a felt-tip written sign that said: “Under pass closed. Please use crossing.”

Ben Gracewood/Stuff The only sign providing information to cyclists when the Te Atatū underpass on the Northwestern cycleway was closed suddenly due to structural safety concerns.

In response, Auckland Transport said it appreciated the closure and signage was “really frustrating”.

The construction work that caused the problem was on the upgraded bus lane system being built along the Northwestern Motorway.

Digging was being carried out for a new light pole.

Auckland Transport/Supplied Damage to the roof of the Te Atatu Road cycle underpass which has forced its closure on the Northwestern Cycleway.

The agencies said staff would be on-site near the underpass on Monday afternoon to help cyclists and walkers negotiate the required detour.

“We are working with Fulton Hogan to ensure that signage for the detour is improved, so that it is clear to cycleway users where they need to travel in order to safely continue their journey,” the two agencies said.

The damaged area is 5 metres away from traffic lanes, so will not affect general traffic.