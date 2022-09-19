Withdrawal from antidepressants may have played role in Auckland woman's death

A coroner has asked the Ministry of Health to produce education material for people withdrawing from antidepressants. (File photo)

A coroner has said the death of an Auckland woman “may have been avoided” if she’d been educated on the risks of stopping antidepressant use.

Cecile Ruth Hayman, 32, killed herself in her Mt Eden flat on January 15, 2019, two months after she decided to withdraw from the antidepressant Venlafixine.

Hayman had been taking antidepressants for five years for recurring depression and requested to be “weaned off” them at a doctor’s appointment in October 2018.

Withdrawal from Venlafixine could have “severe” symptoms, Coroner Tania Tetitaha noted, including agitation, anxiety, confusion, fatigue, vertigo, hypomania, nausea, vomiting, convulsions, headaches and insomnia.

“It’s recommended withdrawal from Venlafixine is done gradually and the patient is monitored, for some it can take months or even longer,” Tetitaha said.

In Hayman’s case she went from taking 150mg to 37.5mg and had stopped taking it altogether in just over three weeks.

Tetitaha said 36 hours later Hayman was showing signs of aggression and ended up being arrested and charged by police for an incident at a Ponsonby bar. This was the first time Hayman had been arrested.

“The evidence indicates her behaviour that led to her arrest, which became one of her main sources of stress, was due to her abrupt withdrawal from Venlafixine.

“If she had better support with her withdrawal including education and monitoring, the incident that became a source of stress leading to her death may have been avoided.”

On the day before Hayman’s death she texted her friends apologising for her recent behaviour and tried to book a counselling appointment but couldn’t.

Tetitaha suggested the Ministry of Health could make patient education materials for people withdrawing from long-term antidepressant use, including covering the risks, how to manage withdrawal and what resources were available.

“Evidence shows Cecile was unaware of the risks of withdrawal and she couldn’t access counselling assistance when she tried. She required better patient guidance to manage her health.

”It’s concerning the lack of readable information being available to patients prescribed antidepressants.”'

Unsplash/Supplied Tetitaha wanted more education for people who were taking antidepressants. (File photo)

Tetitaha’s report noted the Ministry of Health had advised it was “unaware” of any plans to develop further information or guidance for antidepressant use.

The Ministry of Health did not respond to Stuff’s queries for comment.

