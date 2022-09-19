Mother and daughter fail to overturn murder convictions

Mylesha Tihema was 18 when in 2020 she was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 10 years for her part in the murder of Pierclaudio Raviola three years earlier.

Three people found guilty of murdering Christchurch man Pierclaudio Raviola in 2017 – including a mentally-impaired girl who was 15 at the time, and her mother – have had their appeals against conviction dismissed.

Debra Tihema, her daughter Mylesha Tihema, and Cyle Jetson were convicted of murdering Raviola, 65, after he was lured to a house and beaten with the stock of a shotgun in order to steal his car.

Raviola, who had been in a relationship with Debra Tihema, was dumped in a Sumner car park, and died several days later in hospital from the brain injuries he suffered in the attack.

Debra Tihema owed money to Black Power, and organised to steal Raviola’s car to pay the debt.

In 2020, she was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

Her daughter Mylesha Tihema, who was 15 at the time of the murder, suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome disorder (FASD), caused by mothers drinking during pregnancy and their child being exposed to alcohol before they are born. Those with FASD suffer lifelong disabilities affecting their brain and body.

Mylesha also suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and emotional dysregulation.

She was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Supplied Pierclaudio Raviola was found with serious head injuries in a car park near Sumner. He died in hospital several days later.

At a Court of Appeal hearing in May, Mylesha’s lawyer Nick Chisnall argued her FASD reduced her to a mere bystander at her own trial.

Prior to her trial, two experts had deemed Mylesha could fairly cope with court proceedings as long as there was adequate support, while another argued her FASD meant she was unfit to stand trial.

Chisnall said the support did not work, and Mylesha’s condition meant she was unable to give her lawyers instructions on how to argue her case.

Several times she left the court for long periods, including when her defence began.

At times, she became so frustrated she threw pieces of paper at her lawyers.

He said Mylesha lacked the capacity to communicate her wishes to her lawyers, and this had a profound effect on the case.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Mylesha Tihema’s lawyer, Nick Chisnall.

However, in a judgment released on Monday, the Court of Appeal rejected all the grounds of her appeal.

It said many of Mylesha’s assertions were “demonstrably incorrect”, and questioned her claims she didn’t understand most of what happened at the trial, and remembered virtually nothing of it.

“We are left with the conclusion that either Mylesha’s affidavit is another example of what [trial judge Rachel Dunningham] called ‘strategic lying’ because Mylesha knows that to say she didn’t understand anything will be good for her chances of success on appeal, or she genuinely does not now remember.”

Mylesha’s contradictory statements and conflicting instructions to her lawyers were not compelling evidence she was unfit to stand trial.

“The fitness test does not require a defendant to always act wisely in their own best interests.”

STUFF.CO.NZ Police work at the scene after Pierclaudio Raviola was found with serious head injuries in a car park in the Christchurch suburb of Sumner on March 23, 2017. Raviola died in hospital a few days later. (Video first published in March 2017)

The Court of Appeal said Mylesha displayed a “sufficient level of understanding and engagement at the trial”.

And despite one of Mylesha’s trial counsel saying they were effectively running a trial without instructions due to her mental impairment and absences during her trial, the Court of Appeal ruled Mylesha was able to give her lawyers adequate instructions to advance a strong defence.

Mylesha’s appeal against her sentence will be considered at a later date, due to other pending decisions about sentences for murders committed by young people.

All the grounds for appeal against their convictions by Debra Tihema and Cyle Jetson were also dismissed by the Court of Appeal, along with Debra Tihema’s appeal that her sentence was excessive.