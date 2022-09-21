Inmate who died after eating sharp objects was assessed as not at risk

Ricky Seller, also known as Richard William Galyer, died in North Shore Hospital at the age of 45.

An inmate at an Auckland prison who died after ingesting sharp objects in his cell had been assessed as not at risk of hurting himself.

Ricky Seller, previously known as Richard William Galyer, died on November 30, 2015, at Auckland’s North Shore Hospital from sepsis after a hole was made in his oesophagus during surgery to remove the objects.

At the time of his death, Seller, 45, had been an inmate at Auckland Prison in Paremoremo, where he was serving a 10-year sentence for rape.

Following Seller’s death, an inquest was held by coroner Debra Bell. Her findings have just been released.

Bell said that during Seller’s time in prison he had been a “prolific” self-harmer who spent time in both at risk units and special needs units.

On November 12, Seller was hospitalised following a self-harm incident. He was discharged on November 20 and put in an at risk unit.

Three days later, Seller was moved to a special needs unit after a nurse concluded he was not at risk and could be placed wherever Corrections recommended.

The day before, Seller had told an officer he would “go back to the old Ricky Seller” if he did not see management but the nurse was unaware of that, the report said.

The nurse told the coroner that if she had been aware, she would have discussed with her manager whether Seller could be moved.

Seller’s file noted he was not allowed certain objects in his cell due to his self-harm risk but custodial staff were not alerted to this, the report said.

Bell said custodial staff did not have access to prisoners’ health records and needed to be informed of risks via alerts.

“It was accepted an alert should have been made in respect of Mr Seller when he relocated,” Bell said.

On November 25, Seller managed to obtain objects from another prisoner. He swallowed them and had to be hospitalised. He died five days later.

Bell ruled Seller’s death was not a suicide and swallowing the objects had been “another attempt to manipulate the prison environment”.

David White/Stuff Ricky Seller had been an inmate at Auckland Prison, Paremoremo, when he died. (File photo)

“There was evidence immediately prior to his death, Mr Seller was dissatisfied with prison management,” she said.

“This was an accidental death.”

The most significant issue appeared to be whether Seller should have been transferred out of the at risk unit before his death, she said.

“I accept transfers are complex, however, it appears this decision was made more complex by a lack of effective communication between staff,” she wrote.

“Custodial staff were not formally alerted to the risk of Mr Seller ingesting objects and the nurse was not aware of Mr Seller’s comments to an officer which may have impacted her assessment.”

It was not clear if there would have been a different outcome if those things had not happened, Bell wrote.

Seller’s brother, Aaron Galyer,​ said he was not happy with the coroner’s findings into the death.

“There is no mention of who is at fault for what happened here, just two entities covering up for each other,” he said.

“We, the family, were not even contacted about him being in hospital for eight days – that is a long time not to contact anyone.”

Bell said decisions to move prisoners were now made by a multidisciplinary team and she was “satisfied” this would lead to better information-sharing.

Corrections’ deputy chief executive health Juanita Ryan said since Seller’s death, processes for assessing at risk prisoners had been reviewed and updated.

“We’re fully committed to improving mental health of people in prison. We remain committed to learning from these recommendations so we can prevent this happening in the future.”

