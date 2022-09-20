Father's ashes gone forever after fire rips through Ngāruawāhia home

Smoke could be seen from a distance as a fire ripped through the house in Ngāruawāhia

A woman whose house was engulfed in flames had only just picked up her father’s ashes two days prior.

Four fire trucks attended the Ngāruawāhia blaze on Waingaro Rd at 2.10pm on Tuesday.

Looking over at the charred remains of her family home, Ashley Tolchard said she had lost everything.

“My dad’s ashes were in there,” Tolchard said. “It’s been a horrible year. I already want it to be over.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Owner Ashley Tolchard has lost everything, including her father’s ashes.

Tolchard said the owner of the dairy across the road had texted her about the fire, but she “didn’t want to believe it”.

Rushing home from work, she found three crews hosing down the last hotspot of her charred family home.

Carol Taylor/Supplied Cordons were up on a Ngāruawāhia street as firefighters battle a house fire.

“My husband had left home at 1pm so within an hour and a half the whole place was gone.”

No-one was home when the fire started, but their pet piglet, which Tolchard’s daughter hand reared, died in its crate.

“We have two dogs, but I was told the neighbour smashed the window and got them out.”

Their three cats hadn’t been found, but Tolchard said she hoped they had just run away.

The family of five had been living at the property for three years and were in a rent-to-buy situation with Tolchard’s grandad.

As part of this, they had spent more than $25,000 renovating the property with the plan to make it their forever home.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Fire crew hosed down the last hotspot in the home at 3.30pm.

“You know houses are so expensive these days. We had given it a paint, put in new carpet, lino and a new roof.”

They had house insurance but not contents insurance and were waiting to hear back about what had caused the fire.

“Everything me and my husband have worked for is gone.”

The family has had a run of bad luck lately, mother Donna Wilson said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Neighbours were seen offering the family spare clothes and a place to stay.

Tolchard’s sister died of a brain tumour five months ago.

Some of the sister’s items were stored in the house and a statue belonging to her nana.

The nana left Tolchard a “beautiful large statue” when she died a few years ago, Wilson said.

“She also only just picked up her father’s ashes – my other daughter that died had them, so she brought them around two days ago,” Wilson said.

“This fire is the last thing they needed.”

The single-storey house fire was threatening a neighbouring home and police directed traffic just after 2pm.

Fire are still investigating the cause of the fire.