'Eclectic' collection of cars from farmer's shed to go under the hammer

Big American Cadillacs and Dodges are parked up alongside English Minis and Oxfords in a motoring treasure trove going under the hammer in Southland this weekend.

There is even a touch of Europe with a Fiat Bambina in the mix, and Japanese manufacturers are not forgotten with a rare Hino Contessa and a Toyota Corolla up for grabs.

The collection, owned by Susan and the late Robin Dickson, has been shoe-horned in a couple of old farm sheds near Gore for many years, where they have sat out of sight.

Gore Vintage Car Club members have prised them out into the light and waterblasted off the worst of the bird poo.

Only two were driven to the auction site and it is unknown whether the other 30 are in running order.

Paul Herron, who is acting on behalf of the owners, said the cars had been ‘’cleaned up a bit’’ but they were being presented for sale as they were.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Paul Herron with a 1959 Cadillac, which is part of a collection belonging to Susan and the late Robin Dickson, which will be auctioned on Saturday.

“We haven’t attempted to start them because we would need to get a battery, drain the carbies and the fuel tanks – they need a fair bit of work and we don’t want anyone to be under any illusions about that – some of them need a fair bit of attention before they would ever get on the road.’’

There had been quite a bit of interest in the 1982 and 1983 Ford Cortinas because they were the “sport” models, and the 1953 and 1959 Cadillacs.

“The Cortinas are not rare but they are collectable and the Cadillacs have the big fins out the back, which people seem to like.’’

Most car enthusiasts collected a particular model, so it was unusual to find American, British, Japanese and European cars in Dickson’s collection.

“I found Robin to be a little bit eccentric with what he collected. He liked the 1950s era models but there are a lot here that he bought to use day to day and just held on to it. If he liked the look of it, he bought it, so it is a bit of an eclectic collection.’’

Dickson’s family had little interest in cars but seeing the cars ready for the auction had brought back a lot of memories for his wife, Susan, Herron said.

As the cars were tidied up they revealed some detail of their past – original ownership papers or service manuals.

Auctioneer Lynzy Francis, of William Todd Auctions, said there had been interest from the North Island in some cars.

“I have been auctioning for just over 40 years and I have never seen a collection quite like this one,’’ he said.

“The 1949 Ford Single Spinner and the Cadillacs are attracting a fair bit of interest, and there are some there that are not roadworthy and it is going to take a bit of patience to bring them up to scratch.’’

Dickson had a collection of more than 70 cars and another auction featuring his even older cars will be held at a later date.