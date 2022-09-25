Nudity, pulled ponytails and callous cartoons: The Media Council turns 50

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson says it's TVNZ, not RNZ, that will need to change its attitude.

Nudity, ponytails, coronavirus and climate change; for a half century the New Zealand Media Council has dealt with it all.

Balancing freedom of information with protecting the public from the offensive or incorrect, the group handles complaints about print, and digital media – including audio and video streams, and online content published by broadcasters.

When viewers or readers believe something is wrong, unfair or just plain out of line, it’s the council that investigates and ultimately makes the call.

But as the number of complaints skyrocket; misinformation runs rampant, and public distrust grows, some say the council can do more and lacks both bark and bite. Others say it’s the only way to regulate a free press.

Ross Giblin The 2022 New Zealand Media Council. In front is Judge Raynor Asher. Back row L-R Alison Thom, Jo Cribb, Richard Pamatatau; Middle row Jonathan MacKenzie, Reina Vaai, Katrina Bennett, Hank Schouten, Margot Chandler; front row L Marie Shroff, Justice Raynor, and Tim Watkin.

Originally called the Press Council, the organisation was established in 1972 by newspaper publishers and journalists keen to have an independent body to both resolve public complaints and promote press freedom.

Since then, its authority has grown to include magazine, news websites and digital platforms. It consists of 11 permanent members made up by an independent chairman who is always a retired judge; five people representing the public and five the industry.

Financially supported by members of the industry who opt-in to its governance, the council’s statement of principles under which people can complain includes accuracy, fairness and balance; privacy; discrimination and diversity, and photographs.

It has no legally enforceable punitive powers, unlike the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA), a statutory body, but in 2007 took on the ability to direct where an adjudication should appear in a publication.

Unsurprisingly, the council fields a vast range of complaints. One in 1994 stemmed from a councillor who was reported to have “stormed out” of a council meeting, when in fact, he said he’d “calmly withdrawn”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff An anti-media protester at a demonstration in Christchurch.

That complaint wasn’t upheld, nor was one from 1994 from a man whose letter to the editor wasn’t published. Amongst the successful complaints was a 2013 cartoon seemingly linking Irish workers with a rise in Canterbury chlamydia cases.

Many of the earlier complaints dealt with public decency and offended sensibilities, stemming from things like the 1982 photo of a topless woman at the cricket. From the corner of the image, a hand can be seen grabbing her breast.

“Cheers from the young bloods greeted her topless roam, but a couple were not above giving her boobs a tweak,’’ the caption read.

Sex and nudity was such a frequent subject of complaint, particularly in the 1970s, that the then-Press Council published a booklet on it.

High profile issues have also found their way before the council, which got involved with then-Prime Minister John Key’s infamous ponytail-tugging incident.

Key described his hair-pulling pranks as "a bit of banter" and apologised when it became clear it was unwanted. The council upheld nine complaints that the article was obtained under false pretences and printed without the waitress’s consent.

Unsplash The NZ Media Council was established 50 years ago.

Another high profile decision was that of a cartoon about the 2019 Samoan measles crisis. Despite rarely upholding complaints about cartoons, the council upheld an “unprecedented” number on this one, describing it as "hurtful and discriminatory".

Current Media Council member Jo Cribb says it’s critical there’s an independent watchdog to handle complaints about the media.

Decisions are taken seriously by the industry and are intensely debated by council members, she says.

“Dissents are not uncommon, which we regard as a good thing, demonstrating a robust process.”

Despite that, she believes more could be done to ensure New Zealanders are aware they can complain, especially given the environment of mistrust, misinformation and anger.

Public trust in the media is crucial, she says, and because the council’s media complaints process is trustworthy it helps with that.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Media Council member Jo Cribb believes more could be done to ensure New Zealanders are aware they can complain about the media.

“But we also must face and seek to address the increasing distrust that many New Zealanders have for existing institutions, including ourselves.”

But just as distrust has grown, the number of complaints has boomed; more than doubling in the past five years.

Climate change and the pandemic have become flashpoints for attacks on the accuracy and balance of news reports.

Media law specialist Professor John Burrows says arguments of what’s true and what’s not are growing in the information age, so oversight by the council and BSA is essential.

“There's an awful lot of disinformation around now and it's affecting a lot of things like elections, and referendums where you get all these disparate views.”

That leaves people confused, he says, and it’s essential to have the council which can both decide what’s the correct version of the truth and call people out for spreading misinformation.

Burrows believes social media, the internet and the life-disrupting pandemic has led to a rise in disinformation.

“You do get all sorts of funny stuff flying around and people are very careful what they're reading, they have to check their facts for themselves, if they can.

“There's always been lies ... lies have been taught ever since men came to exist. Now, it's just more ways of disseminating it and more ways of convincing people that you're right.”

While the council was set up by the industry, Burrows says its good mix of public representatives raised the likelihood of a sensible conclusion with a diverse range of views canvassed.

Members take their responsibilities very seriously because the consequences are far-reaching.

“If it's really contentious stuff, their decisions tend to get read overseas as well. And I think for that reason, they have to be as independent as possible. And I think they do pretty well in that regard.”

Supplied Ursula Cheer is a professor in the Faculty of Law at the University of Canterbury.

Ursula Cheer is a professor in the University of Canterbury’s faculty of law and says there will always be a level of cynicism about self-regulation which is entirely understandable.

She says the council serves the public by giving considerable weight to freedom of expression, something reflected in its decisions.

“But some might equate this with bias towards media, believe it undermines the complaints process run by the council, and see it as not serving the public interest in our media behaving in an ethical way.”

Cheer says the system could be improved by upholding more complaints and by adopting more serious sanctions, though that would be risky because the council relies on voluntary membership.

“Media which did not like such changes could simply abandon membership of the council, and cease being subject to its ethical principles. The council is in a bit of a bind here.”

In a recent column she noted 2021 marked 199 complaints for the council, markedly more than any other year. Hoewver 127 were ruled as having insufficient grounds to proceed. Eight were upheld in full; two were upheld by a majority; five were upheld in part; one was not upheld by a majority; and 56 were not upheld. A further 12 complaints were resolved informally.

Just as the misinformation makes high standards of media accuracy more important than ever, some form of regulation is required.

“But whether the council is the best body to do the job in the current environment should remain subject to scrutiny. We need effective regulation for New Zealand media generally.”

Supplied Associate Professor James Hollings of the journalism school at Massey University in Wellington.

The Law Commission’s 2013 recommendation of one body with regulatory oversight for all news media is the way other countries with similar media are going and something Cheer thinks has legs.

“New Zealand’s multifarious scheme has been described as an uneven playing field because some media even remain subject to no regulation at all.”

James Hollings, an associate professor of journalism at Massey University, says news media must be free from government regulation and believes the council is both a good model and doing a good job.

“Ultimately its responsibility is to the court of public opinion, and it does try to walk the line between protecting the role of the news media and being an independent critic.”

Hollings says the balance of those on the council is about right; something that can often be seen in its decisions.

“You can see a clear split between the lay members and journalist members. Journalists often see it as a journalist would while the others have a different perception.”

As for whether a council-ordered correction; apology, or dressing down is enough to punish members of the media who get it wrong?

“The proof of the pudding is whether they do it again.”