Person suffers burns and smoke inhalation in Southland house fire

Fire and Emergency crews had to force their way into a Southland house engulfed in flames where one person received minor injuries. (File photo)

One person was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation following a serious house fire in Southland.

Fire and Emergency were called to a property on Lochiel-Branxholme Rd, 20 minutes from Invercargill not long after 6.30pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency said by the time fire trucks arrived, the house was extensively damaged after the fire began in the kitchen.

Three crews, including two pumps from Winton and a tanker from Wallacetown, staged an “aggressive internal attack” to gain entry into the house.

The spokesperson said the house has been left uninhabitable.