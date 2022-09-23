Climate change denier, UN conspiracy theorist standing for Tasman District Council

Tasman candidates answered questions at a meet-the-candidates event at Richmond Town Hall on Tuesday.

A council candidate who believes in a United Nations depopulation conspiracy told a candidate meeting that climate change is not man made and “not an emergency”.

At a meet-the-candidates event in at Richmond Town Hall on Tuesday evening, Adele Terrill, a Tasman District Council candidate standing for Richmond Ward, said the climate had changed “since the year dot”.

"I'm probably not going to make a lot of friends here by saying this but I, personally, am not convinced that climate change ... is man made."

Terrill said she had looked at both sides of the debate and seen “dollar signs”.

"Climate change is not an emergency," she said.

On her candidate profile, Terrill’s stated concerns include “unworkable regulations put on farmers, land grabs, the travesty of Three Waters reform, and the one size fits all approach to sustainability of central government”.

She also stated “let’s dispense with the fear narrative”. When questioned about this phrase at the meeting, she referenced dialogue surrounding climate change and Covid-19.

Supplied Adele Terrill, Tasman District Council candidate, believes in a UN conspiracy to depopulate the world.

“Our government and our media seem to just want to whip us all up into being afraid of something all the time".

A yarn dyer and maker, Terrill has posted on Facebook about “UN eugenics”.

Terrill told a Stuff reporter she had attended freedom rallies around the region, and was concerned New Zealanders’ freedom.

"Freedom to choose what goes into your body, freedom of movement."

Terrill said there were "several influences in the UN who are well-known eugenicists,” and “one of the goals of the UN is to reduce the population in the world”.

This refers to a debunked conspiracy theory that the UN aims to reduce the world population as part of its sustainable development goals.

Stuff There are several candidates with conspiracy views standing for Tasman District Council.

If she had to address a health emergency in the future, Terrill said she would look at "all sides of the debate, not just what is handed down from Wellington".

“There’s great thinkers in this world, but we seem to be getting one side of the equation.”

When pressed about her views, Terrill declined to comment further.

“I don’t know, I’m just a little housewife and cook.”