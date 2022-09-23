The Ukrainian woman and the Kiwi soldier killed fighting someone else's war

Zhanna met Dominic when she was asked to show him and some friends around Kyiv. She speaks to Stuff reporter Kate Green from Kyiv.

When war broke out in Ukraine, Zhanna Tsvir didn’t leave Kyiv. She stayed to be near her parents and to be useful.

In her whole apartment building – more than 200 homes – she was the youngest person who stayed. The rest were elderly, too attached to their homes to contemplate uprooting their lives.

She began volunteering, helping those who were affected by the fighting and the damage in her city, and then one day a friend asked her for help finding an apartment for a Canadian officer – and she did so.

Months passed, and then the Canadian officer asked if she would show Kyiv, her city, to some military friends of his who had come from overseas to fight. Tsvir said it would be an honour.

That’s when she met Dominic Abelen.

The 28-year-old Kiwi was on leave without pay from the New Zealand Defence Force when he was killed by Russians in the east of Ukraine. His codename was Tolkien, a nod to New Zealand.

Stuff Dominic Abelen and Zhanna Tsvir had an instant connection when they met on May 6, and began “some kind of romantic relationship”, she tells Stuff.

Tsvir’s first impression of him, was that he was peaceful, kind, introspective, and curious about the world.

If she didn't already know he was military, she would have thought he was a traveller. That was what he had told his family, she said – that he was travelling. It wasn’t unusual for Abelen to go overseas for months at a time.

They had an instant connection when they met on May 6, and began “some kind of romantic relationship”. They corresponded for months, but only had one date and a week together, before Abelen went back to the front in Donetsk. He was killed in action on August 23.

Tsvir reiterated what all the stories have already said. Abelen didn’t have an ego and he didn’t want to be a hero. “At the same time he was a military guy who liked war.”

Maybe he found something in the war, she said – purpose or fulfilment.

“A lot of foreign men who come to war and experience the adrenaline, some of them really like it. I don't know what exactly Dominic liked, but maybe he liked to be useful.”

Supplied Zhanna Tsvir met Abelen in May, when she was asked to show him and some fellow soldiers around the city of Kyiv.

A lot of foreign soldiers wanted to leave, she said. “When they come to Ukraine and they see real rockets, real tanks, you see real war, real mines, real wounds, real deaths … they become very scared.”

“Dominic didn't want to leave.”

He’d spent nine years training in the New Zealand military, and Tsvir got the impression he wanted more. After training for war, it felt right that he should use those skills to help people.

At the beginning, Abelen was training Ukrainian troops in new weapons and modern military tactics.

Tsvir remembers, when it came time to go to the front, Abelen was most scared of mines.

“Fear is okay in war,” Tsvir said. “It means he was trying to be safe.”

But one day, that fear seemed to disappear, and after his commander left the role, Abelen was put in charge.

“The guys really liked him and really respected him,” Tsvir said. “And he liked being their commander.”

She had seen pictures of Abelen with a Ukrainian medal, but he had never told her about it. “He was a very modest person.”

A family member found out later the medal was awarded to him by the Ukrainian Army, after he pulled his comrades to safety following a collision between two vehicles during a firefight.

Tsvir found out he had been killed through a friend, one of the same men she had shown around Kyiv when she had first met him. “We talked on Monday and he died on Tuesday.”

Supplied Tsvir says through corresponding with Dominic’s family after his death, it’s like she has grown closer to him.

Aware that his family might not know he was even fighting on the front, she reached out on Facebook, exchanged messages with his sister, and sent her some photos of Abelen and thoughts he had shared with her before he left for the front that final time.

“I don't think he believed that he could die, but I don't know - maybe he understood that. I’m not sure that he saw dead people before. Or maybe he just didn't tell me.”

It was strange, she said, but she felt she had grown closer with him after his death, because of this connection with his family.

For now, it was “more or less safe in Kyiv”, Tsvir said, and they held a memorial service for Abelen, with Tsvir saying some words on behalf of his mother.

War changed people, and it had changed her, too. “Now I [have] different values. I'm not worried about a lot of things now. I understood I could live with one [pair of] jeans,” she said.

Knowing people were coming from all over the world, from places as unexpected as New Zealand, to fight for Ukraine, made a big difference to morale.

RNZ A former New Zealand soldier now fighting on Ukraine's front line is certain the body of New Zealand soldier Dominic Abelen is in Russian hands.

Abelen’s body has not been recovered, but the family believes it is in Donetsk, along with that of the American solider killed alongside him.

While talking about loss was hard, it was important for Tsvir to tell Dominic’s story – and that of those left fighting.

“If more people know about Ukraine, the better for Ukraine. Dom died for this.”

The facts of this story have been confirmed with a member of Dominic’ Abelen’s family.