In a wheelchair and breathing through a tube - fate of an alleged drink-driver accused of fatal crash

A man accused of causing the death of a West Coast grandmother and injuring two teenagers after allegedly driving drunk has appeared in court in a wheelchair, while breathing through an oxygen tube.

Brian Ralph Lewis, 66, of Greymouth, appeared in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday and was remanded without plea to November.

Lewis allegedly veered across State Highway 7 near Stillwater, on the West Coast, and smashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing Kathy Sexton and leaving her grandson and his friend seriously injured on April 30.

Police said his blood alcohol reading was 183 milligrams per 100ml of blood – more than three times the legal limit of 50mcg.

Sexton, 56, died at the scene while her teenage grandson and his friend, who were passengers, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Lewis was charged with drink-driving causing death and two counts of drink-driving causing injury and his previous appearances were excused due to health reasons. He was thrown from the car and sustained serious injuries, before being taken by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Judge Tony Couch said in court on Wednesday he did not want the case to be delayed any longer.

“There is great public interest and great distress to the victims, not only the people who were injured but the family of the person who has died,” the judge said.

Supplied Judge Tony Couch said he would not allow the case to be dragged on any longer.

Lewis was first summonsed to court in June. He had still not entered a plea and the court file was still incomplete, he said. He asked the Crown prosecutor to send a summary of facts to the court immediately.

“This is drifting. I’m not going to allow this to drift on any longer,” he said.

Defence lawyer Paddy Brand said Lewis did not want to drag the case on and acknowledged the public interest in the hearings being held in the Greymouth District Court rather than being transferred to Christchurch where it could be heard sooner. He was abandoning an application to have the charge dismissed, he said.

Judge Couch said he would remand Lewis on continuing bail to reappear in Greymouth on November 9 with the judge appearing via video link from Christchurch.

Sexton, who lived in Ngahere, was well-known in the Greymouth community and worked at a local supermarket.

The public gallery was full on Wednesday with her friends and family including the two young men who were injured, and also some supporters of Lewis attending the emotionally-charged hearing.