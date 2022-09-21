Kiwi facing attempted murder charge in the United States

Darren John Maheno, who grew up in Southland, is facing charges in the United States and is currently in custody in the Men’s Central Jail in California.

A New Zealander with a bail amount set at $1.03 million is facing an attempted murder charge in Los Angeles.

Darren John Maheno was arrested on September 6 in Los Angeles. He is currently in custody in the Men’s Central Jail in California.

Maheno, 45, who previously lived in Invercargill, was a popular TikTok personality in 2021 but his account is no longer active.

A public arrest record, obtained through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, shows Maheno was arrested on September 6 at 4.15am (local time).

According to court documents, he faces three charges including attempted murder.

A Los Angeles Police Department representative told Stuff Maheno was booked for “attempt murder”, and that he was arrested in Ventura Boulevard.

Maheno grew up in Southland and had been working in Bluff but left after the second Covid-19 lockdown in August last year to be in the United States with his partner.

A source said Maheno had only been in the United States for a few months before the alleged incident happened.

The alleged victim was his partner at the time.

The source had been in touch with Maheno’s partner, who said she was in hospital for a week and a half and was now recovering at home and was well looked after by family.

“She is concerned for Darren's safety in jail and just wants him back on New Zealand soil, so he is no longer her problem.”

Maheno was expected to appear in court on September 20, 8.30am (US time).

News of his arrest has been posted on social platforms, particularly TikTok.

In 2013, Maheno was sentenced to 150 hours of community work, a year’s intensive supervision and ordered to pay $95 reparation for assaulting a female, possessing an offensive weapon and wilfully damaging a car.

Three years earlier he was sentenced to 12 months of supervision and ordered to undertake drug and alcohol counselling for possessing offensive weapons, namely an axe and an aluminium telescope pole, and for confronting a member of the public.