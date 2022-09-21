Kiwi student back in NZ after 24m fall at Yosemite National Park in US

Anna Parsons is back in New Zealand but still has weeks in hospital ahead of her after breaking almost every bone in her body in a rock climbing accident. (File photo)

The Kiwi student who survived a horrific fall while rock climbing in the United States is recuperating in a Christchurch hospital.

University of Otago student Anna Parsons, from Invercargill, spent six weeks in hospital in the US after breaking almost every bone in her body when a rock climbing trip went wrong.

While initial reports suggested she had fallen 12 metres from Yosemite National Park’s Snake Dike, the height has since been confirmed as 24m, leaving her with a broken neck, spine, pelvis, ribs, feet and punctured lung.

Her brother Ben Parsons, who travelled from Australia to be with his family, said she was doing well and was mapping out what her recovery journey would look like.

Anna arrived back in New Zealand last week, flying with two nurses and a paramedic from San Francisco to Auckland, before being transferred to Christchurch.

Parsons said Anna was due to have pins removed from her foot in the next three to four weeks, after which she would have to learn to walk again.

Her left foot had been amputated and she will receive a prosthesis.

Anna, who was studying marine ecology, had made a stop in the US to fit in a climbing adventure before starting an exchange programme at the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre in Canada.

Passionate about the outdoors, she often went climbing with friends in and around Dunedin, and enjoyed surfing.

Give A Little Former Southlander Anna Parsons spent six weeks in a United States hospital before she was able to fly back to New Zealand. (File photo)

On Wednesday, she had the opportunity to meet with someone with similar disabilities who was doing all the things she used to, Parsons said.

“It is definitely possible that she will go back to those things but it will take time. She is remaining positive.”

The Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre has also agreed to let her postpone for a year and she is hoping to make it to Canada to take up the exchange programme in the autumn.

A Give a Little page set up to help her cover the medical costs incurred in the United States has raised more than $353,306 and Parsons said Anna’s friends had also arranged fundraisers.

She had not yet received her bill and did not know how much it would be, he said.