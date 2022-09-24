Kaikōura tragedy victim Cathye Haddock loved the great outdoors

Cathye Haddock kayaking on Lake Taupo. Growing up in the Central North Island implanted a love of nature in Haddock, who died in the Kaikōura boat tragedy.

Catherine Margaret Haddock: educationalist and adventurer; b March 10, 1957; d September 1, 2022.

A “dress-up queen” who enjoyed caving, had a love of the outdoors, and a woman who made an impression on everyone she met.

Catherine Margaret Haddock​, known as Cathye​, loved adventure and was an influential educationalist.

The 65-year-old from Lower Hutt was one of five members of the Nature Photography Society of New Zealand who drowned when their charter boat overturned in Kaikōura.

Husband Peter Simpson, a former senior DOC ranger, said the circumstances of her death were unusual, but he does not want the tragedy to overshadow her lifetime of achievement.

She was born in Taumarunui​ to a father, Desmond, who worked for the Forest Service as a ranger. The family also spent time in Tūrangi​, National Park and Rangipo​.

Living in the shadow of Mt Ruapehu and in communities with significant Māori populations had two major influences on the young Haddock.

The mountains and streams of the central North Island implanted a love of tramping, caving, sea kayaking, trekking in Nepal and cycling, which were all expressions of her passion for the outdoors.

Cathye Haddock/Stuff Cathye Haddock and husband Peter Simpson trekking in Torres del Paine National Park, in Chilean Patagonia.

Throughout her life, she could never drive the Desert Road without stopping to take a picture of the volcanic mountains to send to her siblings Mike, Jennie and Suzi. It was her way of reminding them how lucky they had been to grow up in such a beautiful environment and how important Mother Nature is.

An influential educator, she also had a deep respect for Māori culture and traditions, probably instilled in her from her time at a Māori girls' college.

In later life she learnt te reo, believing it was a matter of respect towards Māori she worked with that she could communicate in their language.

Ironically, given the way she died, she was also a noted expert in risk management in outdoor education.

With her passion for the outdoors, it was no surprise that her lifetime partner was a ranger.

Cathye Haddock Spoonbills at Pāuatahanui by Cathye Haddock. Haddock had recently joined Nature Photography Society of New Zealand.

Haddock was working in Turangi​, at a primary school, when she met Simpson in the early 1980s.

In later life they would have a differing view of where they met, either in a snow cave or at a meeting of the Mountain Safety Council, but their relationship was a strong one.

Throughout her life, Haddock had a sense of adventure and that was never more evident to Simpson than when she decided she wanted to head overseas.

“She wanted to cycle around the world, but only got as far as Nepal.”

Cathye Haddock A tūī feeding in her Lower Hutt garden, photographed by Cathye Haddock.

Simpson joined her in Nepal, trekking and meeting up with Nepalese national park rangers who had done their training in New Zealand.

After returning home, Haddock had a number of roles including six years working at Rotoiti Lodge Outdoor Education Centre as an instructor.

It was there that she met her close friend and fellow adventurer Carol Shand, and her interest in risk management in outdoor education began.

Having observed many “near misses”, she decided it would make a good subject for an MA. The outdoor education sector was growing rapidly and many in the industry were worried that rules or guidelines would be too restrictive in a sector that often relied on volunteers.

Taking a research-based approach to the issue, she looked at incidents at the lodge and became a respected expert in outdoor safety for school groups.

Having married in 1994, Haddock and Simpson moved to Wellington in 1996 and later settled in Lower Hutt.

Cathye Haddock Peter Simpson and Cathye Haddock on a day tramp in the Remutaka Forest Park.

She taught outdoor education at the Central Institute of Technology before taking a senior role for the Ministry of Education, where she was an expert in assessing recreational risk. Haddock wrote a manual for the Mountain Safety Council following the Mangatepopo canyoning disaster in 2008.

One of her passions was increasing educational opportunities for Māori. In recent years she had worked with Ngāti Raukawa​ Waikato-Tainui​ and Ngāti Tūwharetoa​ in the Central North Island. Her role was a broad one, ensuring local iwi, and the wider community, could achieve their educational goals.

Based in Turangi, she continued to learn Māori. Purerehua​ Early Learning Centre director Miriama Prentice said her passion and mahi made an impression on everyone she worked with.

“She was well thought of by our Ariki/paramount chief Sir Tumu Te Heuheu​ and Lady Susan, their immediate family and all of those who worked alongside her in his office, Te Kapua Whakapipi​.”

After turning 65 in March, Haddock retired and, with Simpson, was preparing for more adventures.

“We bought a motorhome, she called it Base Camp, the Mothership, and we were going to have lots of adventures. She drove it back from Auckland and that was that.”

Simpson is philosophical about the circumstances of her death and will not comment until all the facts are known.

Rather than speculate, he is more interested in supporting family members and those involved in the accident, including the skipper of the boat.

Cathye Haddock Cycling the Timber Trail, Pureora.

Reflecting on her life, Simpson is struck by how many people she knew and made an impact on.

Central to all she did was her passion for life and adventure.

“The outdoor world was her church. She was not a religious person in the traditional sense, but the outdoors and outdoor people were her religion.”

Simpson was a collector of vintage cars, and one of his favourite memories was seeing her dress up in period costume and drive to the Art Deco Festival in Napier in a Morris Eight​.

Stuff Cathye Haddock was an expert on outdoor recreation and risk.

Her death has put Haddock in the media spotlight, which has not been easy for the family.

Simpson reflects that it had also been hard on the groups she was involved with. Outdoor groups like sea kayakers and the photographic group have been hit hard by the nature of her death, and the publicity.

Shand remembers her friend as the perfect person to have nearby in a disaster. The pair, along with Simpson, had been biking the Tibetan Plateau when he broke his femur.

Cathuye Haddock Peter Simpson and Cathye Haddock motorcycling in Vietnam.

In the middle of nowhere, and with Simpson needing expert medical attention, it would have been easy to panic. Haddock remained calm, negotiating with local authorities and insurers, and was able to get him flown to Kathmandu.

Having seen Haddock at her best, Shand believes her friend would take a research-based approach to the Kaikōura accident, and be careful not to rush to conclusions.

“She would be very much into waiting until the various organisations have done their investigations and she would not make any comment until she knew what had happened.”

Sources: Peter Simpson, Carol Shand and Simon Woolf.