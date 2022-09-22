Giant land snails, kākāpo under threat by Fiordland pest invasion

Giant land snails, also known as Powelliphanta, are one of the rare species under threat by a rat invasion on Resolution Island in Fiordland. [File photo]

Rare and endangered species, including giant land snails, are under threat after pests have been detected on two previously predator-free Fiordland islands.

DOC Southern South Island director Aaron Fleming said an incursion response was under way on Chalky Island and Resolution Island in southwest Fiordland after stoat footprints were found.

Chalky Island, also known as Kākahu-O-Tamatea, is a haven for species including saddleback, spotted kiwi, Te Kākahu skink and kākāpō.

It had been free of stoats since 1999 until a field trip on 30 August uncovered stoat footprints, which were subsequently found in several locations on the island.

An incursion response, involving a stoat detection dog team, strategic trapping and future planning, was now under way, Fleming said.

Rats were found on Resolution Island early in July, which had previously been one of New Zealand’s largest island without rats.

Resolution Island is home to threatened species including mōhua, tīeke, Fiordland skinks, geckos and giant land snails.

“Rats pose a predation risk to individuals of these species and if well established, could lead to the loss of these populations,” Fleming said.

“An incursion response is underway as DOC works to understand how widespread the incursions are on both islands and the technical advisory group is mapping out the steps to get the situation under control as quickly as possible.”

It comes after the popular predator-free Ulva Island off the coast of Rakiura had an incursion of rats earlier this year.

DOC Rakiura operations team ranger Letitia McRitchie said baited traps and poison had been used to attempt to control the rats, but because of a significant mast there were large amounts of natural food available and rats were not interested in the baited traps.

The incursion response had halted whilst planning began for the next phase, she said.

Since then, DOC had been doing monthly check-ins whilst an eradication response was developed, she said.