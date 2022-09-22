Dog destroyed after Auckland Council appeals decision to let him live

Zeus was a shar-pei, a breed originally used for dog fighting and herding.

A dog that bit someone trying to pat him has been destroyed after the Auckland Council appealed a decision to let him live.

A judge ruled that Zeus the shar-pei would not be destroyed and his owner, Joanne Paul, 57, would pay a fine, after the animal bit the hand of someone in a Waiheke Island business.

But the decision was appealed by the Auckland Council and Zeus has been euthanised.

Paul said she was “heartbroken” and felt New Zealand’s dog laws needed to be changed.

On June 23, 2020, a man visited Waiheke Movers where Paul worked. The man knew Zeus well and extended his hand to pat the dog.

Zeus jumped up and grabbed the man’s hand, locking on until Paul yelled at Zeus. Paul drove the man to a medical centre because he had a large wound that required stitches.

Staff from the Silverdale Animal Shelter show a group of preschoolers how to safely interact with dogs.

At sentencing, Judge Maria Pecotic noted Zeus had two infringement notices that pre-dated the hand-biting incident – for jumping up on a courier driver, and for a non-fatal attack of a chicken that had entered Paul’s property.

Of the hand-biting incident, the sentencing judge said: “The complainant entered an enclosed area which was Zeus’ private space. Even though it was a place where members of the public could enter, it was still a private place for him.

“I consider the complainant’s actions in leaning down towards the dog caused alarm. After the bite, Zeus immediately rubbed himself against the man which gave him the impression Zeus was apologising.”

Judge Pecotic said the incident was “unlikely” to be repeated and it amounted to exceptional circumstances that didn’t warrant Zeus being killed.

However, the Auckland Council appealed the decision, stating there were no “exceptional circumstances” in Zeus’ case.

David Collins, who appeared for the Auckland Council, submitted that the building was not Zeus’ private space because it was accessible to the public.

Collins also said attempting to pat a dog didn’t count as provocation. If a dog bit a person trying to pat it, the dog could be seen as “intrinsically dangerous” and destruction was required, he said.

At appeal, Justice Paul Davison found attempting to pat a dog fell “well short of anything that could amount to provocation”.

“I find the judge erred when she found the circumstances exceptional and did not warrant destruction of the dog.

Justice Paul Davison said Zeus must be destroyed following the attack.

“It follows there must be an order for the destruction of Zeus. The fact the attack occurred in a place familiar to Zeus illustrates a completely unpredictable aspect to his nature.”

Justice Davison said the situation showed that, despite measures being taken to reduce the likelihood of a future attack, risk would remain.

“If in the future a child rather than an adult extends its hand towards Zeus and the dog reacts by biting the child, the injuries are likely to be considerably more serious.

“It’s unfortunately a necessary consequence of the Dog Control Act the court is required to make an order for the destruction of the dog.”

Zeus was 10 years old when he was ordered to be put down.

On August 31, Paul said Zeus was put to sleep at their local veterinary clinic at the age of 10. She said he had spent more than 500 days in the pound and the situation was “heartbreaking”.

“After the original decision, he was able to come home for his last few months. It felt awful when I was told the council would appeal the decision.

“Dog laws here need to be reviewed. They’re very unforgiving and act as a one size fits all instead of looking at individual cases.”