No injuries after train and car collide near Invercargill

Police have marked a scene at a railway crossing near Invercargill.

Two people are uninjured after their car collided with a train near Invercargill.

Emergency services received reports of the incident, on Steel Rd at Lorneville, at 9.08am.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened on a private siding, not on the main tracks, and it was a workplace incident.

The spokesperson said the workplace emergency response team were the first on the scene, and police were now taking statements from the parties involved.

Police initially believed the two people involved had received minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews from Wallacetown, Kingswell and Invercargill stations attended the incident and assisted with patient care until an ambulance arrived.