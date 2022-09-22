'Heaps of memories': Dad and husband packs a lifetime into his last few weeks

Brendan Hills spent his last few weeks making memories and doing the things he loved.

A few hours before he died, Brendan Hills picked up his tools and fixed his son’s bicycle chain.

It was a gesture typical of her husband, Kathryn Hills said.

“He has always been the sort of person who lived his life to the full, always doing something. Right up until the Monday afternoon when we took him for a walk, he was still doing skids in the wheelchair.”

Brendan Hills, 38, died on Tuesday morning at Nelson Tasman Hospice, weeks after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in mid-August.

READ MORE:

* Jim Tucker: The many stories behind my brother Rob's pictures

* Boy who survived lymphoma sets up charity to help 'a million kids' become 'kings and queens' of their cancer

* Builder taking the long way home, cycling 12,000km for his nana



Brendan had been to his doctor several times about back pain but was told he had inflammation around his ribs. Eventually, the pain drove him to the emergency room, where tests revealed the cancer, and doctors told Brendan he had just weeks to live.

While the diagnosis was a shock, Brendan was determined to make the most of the time he had left, Kathryn said.

“He was never negative about it; he really made the most of life.”

His last few weeks were spent doing what he loved, including mountain biking, fishing and making “heaps of memories” with his four children, including his two sons who live in the United Kingdom, Kathryn said.

Supplied/Nelson Mail The couple met in November 2010 when Brendan walked into the Welsh pub where Kathryn worked. By the following April, they were engaged.

The couple met in late 2010 when Brendan walked into the Black Cock Inn in south Wales. Kathryn was running the kitchen, and Brendan had been mountainbiking.

“He stopped in after his ride for a beer,” Kathryn said. “My boss heard his [Kiwi] accent and thought, ‘Aha, I can do something here.’”

After their first date – a Wales versus New Zealand rugby game – the couple were inseparable, and they got engaged a few months later.

Twelve years together brought travel, adventures, children, and a share of ups and downs.

But mostly, Kathryn remembers laughter.

“Lots of laughter, and lots and lots of love. We just had fun. We had our share of bad times, but our rule was: Never go to bed angry. We’d be up till 3am talking.”

Brendan, whose income supported his family while Kathryn studied nursing, was concerned about his family making ends meet without him.

The day after he died, Kathryn found a video he’d made for her.

“He said, ‘I don’t want anything fancy – put me in a cardboard box and burn me on the beach.’”

A follow-up video clarified his wishes: “Don’t burn me – just tip me off the back of the boat,” Kathryn said.

But Kathryn thinks Brendan will be pleased with Saturday’s planned sendoff: a service at the Founders Park Granary at 1pm, followed by an after-party at the Prince Albert.

Everyone who knew and loved Brendan is welcome, she said.

“I just want people to remember him, that he was an amazing man, and raise a glass for him on Saturday.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to help the family.