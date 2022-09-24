Canterbury health board properties now in the hands of Wellington

The former Christchurch Women's Hospital site in Colombo Street is not up too much.

The new national health system promises to cause more delays and see less local input over the future of some of Christchurch’s most valuable land.

Canterbury’s health assets transferred to the national body Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on July 1 with the establishment of a national health system designed to enable a whole-of-country view of planning and delivering services.

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) owned some of the most valuable property in Christchurch including a bare block of land about the size of two football fields in Colombo St, once occupied by Christchurch Women’s Hospital, and the Princess Margaret Hospital site in Cashmere Rd which is only partially used.

The Colombo St site’s rateable value, assessed in 2019, is about $11 million and the Cashmere Rd sites have a combined (2019) rateable value of $14m.

David Meates, CDHB chief executive for a decade before he resigned in 2020, said centralised structures always presented a risk of local people losing influence over regional assets.

Stuff Princess Margaret Hospital in Cashmere could soon be surplus to requirements.

“The decision-making moves further away from the community it’s supposed to be serving...the biggest challenge is ensuring the local community have a voice in the health services they need.”

Decisions removed from local communities tended to be slower and more bureaucratic, he said.

Meates, also a mayoral candidate, said he would like to see the sites used for mixed residential development if they were declared surplus. The return on their sale would be relatively limited, he said.

A spokeswoman for Te Whatu Ora said no decision had been made about any potential future use of Canterbury sites.

“As a new organisation, we are still working through how our assets will be managed on a national and regional level. However, the needs of the community will be carefully considered in any decision.”

Martin Van Beynen/Stuff The CDHB house in central Christchurch which has been vacant for nearly 12 years.

An example of the cost of decision-making delays can be seen, albeit on a small scale, in a four-bedroom bungalow the CDHB owned in a prime rental location in central Christchurch. The house has been vacant since the February 2011 earthquake.

A conservative rent of $500 a week for the 134sqm house would have earned the CDHB about $290,000, allowing for a repair period. The house has been unoccupied during a housing and rental crisis which advocates have said cause major health problems. The property has a registered valuation of $680,000.

Manager of the Housing First project for the Methodist Mission, Nicola Fleming, said the housing crisis in Christchurch continued.

“We have huge numbers wanting houses. The more houses the better,” she said.

Rob Ojala, executive director infrastructure of Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury (formerly the CDHB), said the house, built around 1915, had been damaged in the February earthquake and “deemed uneconomic to repair due to the potential future use of the broader site”.

The Earthquake Commission had paid a cash settlement of $91,065.64.

“We didn't proceed to repair due to the uncertain future for the site.

“It has been retained as it borders the former [Christchurch Women’s Hospital] site and could be utilised in the future to provide additional access to and from the site.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch Women’s Hospital once occupied this site between Colombo and Durham Streets.

The board had very few residential properties and the central Christchurch property was the only one vacant.

The former Christchurch Women’s Hospital site at 885 Colombo St has been empty since the hospital was demolished in 2009. It could potentially accommodate up to 150 homes, according to one developer.

Prior to Te Whatu Ora’s ownership, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had talked to the CDHB about buying the land for social or affordable housing.

The housing ministry also spoke to Ngāi Tahu, the main iwi in the South Island, about a potential partnership on the land.

The former hospital site is among the vacant sites identified by the city council for a crack down on undeveloped vacant land.