'Person of interest' sighting prompts Taupō schools lockdown

Police said the school lockdowns came in the wake of a report a ‘person of interest’ had been sighted.

Several Taupō school’s went into lockdown on Thursday after police said a “person of interest” was spotted on Spa Rd.

The schools in lockdown include Taupo-nui-a-Tia College.

In a written statement, police said they received a call shortly before 9.30am on Thursday reporting “a person of interest in Spa Road, Taupō”.

“As a precaution a number of schools in the area were advised that police were conducting enquiries in the area - the decision whether to lock down rests with the schools,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police made enquiries and were able to ascertain that no threat was posed and no offence had been committed.”

Stuff understands a Department of Conservation office was also locked down, and has requested comment from DOC.