Gloriavale girls unlikely to complain about 'affection' from older men, court told

Young girls in Gloriavale who are uncomfortable with being touched by older men rarely speak up about it because they know they needed an “ally” within the community leadership.

This was the testimony of former Gloriavale member John Ready in the Employment Court on Thursday about life in the isolated West Coast Christian community.

Ready was giving evidence in the Employment Court case centred around six women arguing they should have been recognised as employees, not volunteers, for the domestic work they did for years at the religious sect.

Ready, 44, was born in Gloriavale but was expelled from the community in 2017 after being found with a pamphlet about Christianity written by someone outside the community that differed from the Gloriavale leadership’s interpretation of the Bible.

Upon being expelled, Ready was separated from his wife, seven daughters and two sons who continued to live in the community. Ready and his wife have another daughter who had already been expelled from Gloriavale at that time.

Ready’s testimony focussed largely on the extensive and all-encompassing power of Gloriavale’s leadership.

“This was a society with one dominant male ruling. He is the all powerful emperor that every member obeys and works for. If you do not, there are a range of consequences up to rejection from the community [and] denial of access to your family.”

The leadership includes Howard Temple, also known as the Overseeing Shepherd, and the shepherds and servants appointed by Temple.

Gloriavale leaders are under growing pressure as more of their businesses suffer the consequences of bad publicity about working conditions.

Ready referred to a brief written by Temple in which he said he would “hand out affection” to the single girls in the community “in a fatherly way”, but if any had a problem with it, he would apologise and it would not happen again.

Ready said this was a “backwards” way of doing it.

“Wouldn’t you normally ask, ‘would you like a hug?’, and they get to decline before the affection is given? Now the onus is on the girl [to say she has] a problem.”

Ready explained to live in Gloriavale, you needed to be “thought well of”. Therefore, it would only be the absolute boldest of girls who would speak up if they were uncomfortable. Many would choose to stay silent to avoid negatively affecting their future in the community.

Senior shepherd Fervent Steadfast, top left, and Overseeing Shepherd Howard Temple, top right, at a meeting with Green MP Catherine Delahunty.

He said young girls knew if they ever ended up in a “servants and shepherds meeting” over a transgression, they needed an ally in there “to smooth things over”.

“I observed with a lot of these girls, when they were being pally with the servants and shepherds, there was an unspoken exchange going on. He knows what she is wanting, she is wanting security. The trouble is, she doesn’t know what he wants.”

Ready said children in Gloriavale were “entrapped”. Young girls were expected to work long, hard hours and their main focus was “to work and produce babies, as this is what is valued in the community”.

It was not the life he wanted for his children as he believed children should not spend all their time either working or at school, he said.

Girls in Gloriavale were generally married when they were between 16 and their early 20s, and they and their parents had no choice in who they married. They would be told by the leaders who God had chosen for them to marry and if they did not abide by this decision, they would be seen as disobedient, Ready said.

Gloriavale members arrive at the Employment Court in Christchurch earlier this month.

“One of my daughters has epilepsy and this has resulted in brain damage. At times, she functions mentally at a level well below the average of her age and has severe intermittent memory loss. I fear for her future in the community, as it is not set up to cater for people with high needs.”

He said girls in Gloriavale had no choice in which career to follow. A small portion would be teachers, midwives or childcarers, while the rest would be included in the general roster to do cleaning, cooking and other household chores for the community.

“The concept that any female in Gloriavale is a volunteer, is a myth. We are born into the life, excluded from outside input, and due to the lack of basic working conditions all other New Zealand workers enjoy like money [and] wages, we have no choice. We are literally powerless against the shepherds’ control.”

The hearing continues.