Overnight closures and big detour for Coromandel's Hikuai River Bridge deck repair

Hikuai River Bridge will close to overnight traffic for up to a month in October and November, but be open with a 10kph speed limit during the day.

Overnight closures of a key Coromandel bridge could leave locals facing a loop across the peninsula if they don’t plan their travel.

The Hikuai River Bridge on State Highway 25, south of Tairua, requires a deck replacement and work around the bridge will likely begin in early to mid-October.

The bridge, between Tairua and Pauanui turnoff, will be closed from October 25 from 8pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday, for an expected period of up to four weeks.

The only alternative route for overnight motorists would be using SH 25 and 25A – heading up the east coast, then back across and down the peninsula.

WAKA KOTAHI Hikuai River Bridge is on SH25, 10 kilometres south of Tairua.

During the day, bridge will be open with temporary traffic management and a speed restriction of 10kph in place.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said the bridge closure was necessary while the maintenance work is carried out.

She acknowledged the closure would be disruptive, but was necessary to keep the bridge open and safe for all traffic to use.

Lauder advised motorists to travel during the day to avoid being detoured during the overnight closures, where possible.

“We hope that by carrying out this work in the evenings we will be able to minimise disruption to residents and road users as much as possible.

“This bridge is often believed to be a Bailey Bridge (a temporary portable, pre-fabricated, truss bridge), however it is a Standard Steel Truss (SST) bridge originally designed and constructed by the Ministry of Works. The existing timber deck of this bridge has reached end of life, requiring replacement to keep the bridge in a safe and sound condition for road users.”

Last year, the bridge was closed between November 25 to December 2 while steel plates were bolted to the deck.